Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Mihika Varma shares baby boy's first photo

Former model and television actress Mihika Varma took to her Instagram account to share the first glimpse of her four-month-old son, Izaan Kapai

Mihika Varma with son Izaan Kapai. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/mihikavarma1

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Mihika Varma, who quit the show post her marriage to NRI businessman Anand Kapai, is now a mother to a baby boy! The actress shifted base to the US after tying the knot and was missed on the show's sets by her co-actors. Mihika gained popularity with the same name of Mihika Iyyer Bhalla in the show. After four months of embracing motherhood, the actress has finally revealed the photo of her cute munchkin to the world. Mihika shared the photo on Instagram and captioned it: "Stay curious our little one....love Ma and Pa [sic]."

Not much has been revealed about the little lad, Izaan Kapai. The baby boy's name was revealed by Mihika's co-actress Neena Kulkarni on the same post. Mihika's brother Mishkat had also shared a photo of his nephew with his name. His birth date and everything is still under wraps.

Talking about Mihika Varma, her Instagram account is filled with cutesy pictures with hubby Anand. In one of the earlier posts, she was seen posing with Anand with the pram but she did not reveal the baby's face.

Mihika tied the knot on April 27, 2018, and bid adieu to the show. She was replaced by actress Avantika Hundal, who is currently essaying Mihika's character. Before taking vows with Anand Kapai, Mihika Varma earlier dated television actor Mayank Gandhi for a few years.

The actress has been a part of many television shows, namely, Viruddh, Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil and Kitani Mohabbat Hai. Mihika had started her career with modelling.

