Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Priyanka Kalantri announces pregnancy

Priyanka Kalantri took to her Instagram account to share this good news

Priyanka Kalantri with husband Vikas Kalantri. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/priyankavikaaskalantri.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Priyanka Kalantri is pregnant and the actress took to her Instagram account to share this news. The actress, who is married to Bollywood actor Vikas Kalantri, shared a picture on social media, flaunting her baby bump.

Priyanka wrote: "Stepping into the 100k world with a new world inside me. Excitement for both. Thank you my instafamily for always being there and being so supportive. Its almost impossible to express the happiness @vikaaskalantri and me are experiencing at this stage. Waiting for our tiny tot to come and complete our world #mothersdiary [sic]"

As soon as she posted the news, her post was flooded with comments from the actors of the television fraternity. Anita Hassanandani, Shikha Singh, Rajsingh Arora, Ankita Bhargava, Krishna Mukherjee, and others have congratulated the couple on this new phase in life.

Priyanka was seen playing Ayush Agarwal's sister in the show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She is also a wedding planner and blogger. Priyanka Kalantari was earlier seen in shows like Rang Badalti Odhni and Palkon Ki Chaon Mein.

