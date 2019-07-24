Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Priyanka Kalantri welcomes baby boy

television

Television actress Priyanka Kalantri has welcomed a baby boy with husband Vikas Kalantri

Vikas Kalantri and Priyanka Kalantri. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/priyankavikaskalantri

Television actress Priyanka Kalantri, who was seen in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has welcomed a baby boy. Priyanka's husband, actor Vikas Kalantri took to his social media handle to share this good news.

On Wednesday, July 24, 2019, Vikas took to his Instagram account to share a photo of himself with his wife flaunting her heavy bump and wrote: "We have been blessed with a #Babyboy Mom and son both are healthy. @priyankavikaaskalantri a different feeling and so excited (sic)"

Take a look at the post here:

Actors Anita Hassanandani, Kanchi Kaul and many Television actors congratulated the couple on this post. A few days ago, Priyanka shared a post narrating her feeling as she entered the ninth month of her pregnancy. The actress said that she was excited about delivering the baby.

"Completing my 9 months in few days coming closer to the delivery date I realised I have to upload this pic before I deliver. It's one of my favourite pic showing how amazing I felt getting clicked with my naughty fluttering little one inside my belly. All these cute little moments inside make me feel curious and happy at the same time. I am sure all mothers go thru the same experience so this is just me expressing my feelings. To all the expecting mothers I insist capture these beautiful moments so that you can look back and enjoy all the lovely memories. (sic)"

Priyanka was seen playing Ayush Agarwal's sister in the show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She is also a wedding planner and blogger. She was also seen in television shows like Rang Badalti Odhni and Palkon Ki Chaon Mein. She and Vikas tied the knot in 2012 and this is their first baby together.

Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Priyanka Kalantri announces pregnancy

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates