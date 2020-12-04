Yes, she does! Nikki Bella eyeing November 2021 wedding with Artem

Former American wrestler Nikki Bella plans to marry fiance Artem Chigvintsev in November 2021. Bella wants her near and dear ones to enjoy their special day and is praying that the COVID-19 pandemic is under control by then.

"Our goal is to get married in the fall. Fall 2021. We just want people to come together for an amazing weekend of fun, festivities, family, good friends, love and light. I would love November. The end of November would be my goal.

Wouldn’t that be beautiful? And I’ve always wanted a wedding like that, like that time of year and that look," Bella was quoted as saying by UK’s entertainment website, Female First.

