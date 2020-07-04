Yo Yo Honey Singh hits the gym with a vengeance; here's his transformation!

Throughout the lockdown, Yo Yo Honey Singh had been hitting the gym with a vengeance. The results are showing. He has bulked up and the rapper looks ready for a bout in the wrestling ring than behind the mic in a recording studio. Singh is determined to make yet another comeback.

We don't know if acting is in the scheme of things, but pictures of his amazing transformation have sent the Lungi dance singer's fans into a tizzy. He has been sharing snapshots of his new look and asking admirers for reactions.

He has fetched compliments for his chiselled physique from Varun Dhawan and singer Jazzy B, who told him to be "back on the scene and keep the energy going." Singh is raring to go post the pandemic.

Speaking to mid-day, Yo Yo Honey Singh shared that he's been getting offers for his biopic to be made. He said, "A lot of people have warmed up to me. There have been many calls from production houses that want to work with me to tell my story, and produce my biopic. I have had two proposals from international [production houses]. But, I'm not ready for that yet. I have a lot to achieve, and the rest of my story is left. I will make a film when that's complete."

