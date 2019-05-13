Yo Yo Honey Singh wishes both his mothers a Happy mother's day

music

On the occasion of International Mother's Day, singer Yo Yo Honey Singh has shared an adorable picture on his official social media handle with his mother and has wished her with a cute message along with another wish for his second mother, the music player!

The picture is special for Yo Yo Honey Singh as he mentioned to have both his mothers in one frame. The singer has addressed his music player as his second mother which depicts the Yo Yo Honey Singh's utmost love and reverence towards his art.

Sharing the cute picture on his official social media handle, the singer wrote a sweet message, "Happy mothers days to all the mothers ! U can find both , i love the most in this picture, my mom n music player!! #mothersday #yoyo".

The Punjabi singer has been the trendsetter with his groovy Punjabi tunes. The Indian Rockstar had created waves with his very first Bollywood debut and has kept the dance floor swinging to his songs ever since.

The year, 2018 has been a rocking year for Yo Yo Honey Singh as he delivered many chartbusters such as Dil Chori and Chote Chote Peg, This Party Is Over Now, Rangtaari to the Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani featuring single Urvashi Rautela.

Yo Yo Honey Singh has conquered the Indian Music Industry with his exceptional music and inimitable style. The singing sensation has cast his magic all over again on the hearts of his fans with his presence and his new numbers.

On the work front, Yo Yo Honey Singh has many projects lined up for which he is prepping in full swing and is ready to treat all his fans with more hits, very soon.

