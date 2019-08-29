Search

Young at art

Published: Aug 29, 2019, 09:12 IST | The Guide Team

An exhibition will display the works of student artists

Vidyarthi Vishesh, a student special exhibition in its 24th edition, by Gallery Pradarshak, will showcase artworks by a young impressionist trying out his own Picasso, a few others influenced by social ongoings and some pre-occupied with visual aesthetics. The exhibition will feature the works of Yashashree Sutar, Dipika Jadhav and Vaishnavi Dhargalkar among many others.

On August 30, 11 am to 7 pm
At 100, Kalpana Building, Plot number 338, 12th Road, Khar West. 
Call 9820460587

