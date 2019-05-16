Youth injured as iPhone kept on charge explodes in Thane

national

The victim Amit Bhandari bought an iPhone 6 last year and it suddenly exploded while charging leaving him with burn injuries

A 22-year-old Ambernath resident suffered minor burn injuries on his leg after his high-end phone suddenly exploded on May 12 in Kohajgaon area. The victim identified as Amit Bhandari (22), who works as a driver, stated he had bought the iPhone for Rs 26,000 last year.

After returning home from a wedding on Sunday night, he kept his phone on the bed for charging. Ten minutes later, the phone exploded and his bed caught fire due to which he suffered minor burns in his leg. Amit Bhandari then threw buckets of water to douse the fire and immediately rushed to a private hospital to get himself admitted. He was then discharged on Monday.

The victim sent an online complaint on Monday to the phone manufacturer but did not receive any response till Wednesday. Amit Bhandari alleged that he has been using Apple phones for many years. Last year, after his old iPhone got damaged he bought iPhone 6 for Rs 26000 and used it for hardly 14 months and it exploded. The victim alleged that if expensive products like iPhones will cause such incidents then trusting other brands is difficult.

