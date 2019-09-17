Youth stabbed, robbed, thrown out of share-auto at Thane

A 25-year-old youth from the north-east was brutally attacked by a share-auto driver and three passengers who stabbed him and threw him out of the running vehicle on Ghodbunder Road late Sunday. They took his phone and other valuables, police said.

The victim, Pangmayung Raikhan, had taken the auto from Pritam's Global Cuisine in Thane where he works. "His home is barely 15 minutes from his house in Ghodbunder Road where he lives with his sister. On Sunday night, he boarded the auto at 12.30am, which had three passengers inside," said his cousin Alum. A few minutes later, the driver stopped saying he had to pee. All of them got out except Raikhan, said Alum. "When they returned, they suddenly started thrashing Raikhan. They then stabbed him, robbed him and threw him out," Alum said. Passers-by saw him and informed the police who reached the spot. "They rushed him to Vedant Hospital. The doctors told us that his lung has been punctured," she said. Inspector Pradeep Ugle of Kasarvadavli police said, "We have recorded the statements of the victim and his sister and are registering the FIR against four persons."

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates