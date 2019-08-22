YouTuber Sahibnoor Singh - An influencer and inspiration spreading light among millions

music

Reaching out to 500 million people at large, Sahibnoor Singh, a runner up for Mr India has provided people with a new benchmark to achieve.

Sahibnoor Singh

Sahibnoor Singh, the youngest Sikh Youtuber from Dehradun, Uttarakhand is one name for all the entertainment and news. He presents the ideas in a way that people get a complete overview of what is being expressed. A Viner on Youtube with 1.1 million subscribers, 102k followers on Instagram, 6 lakh+ following on Facebook and 800k+ followers on Tik Tok, is in total a one trending name which has an overall coverage over the all Social media. Reaching out to 500 million people at large, Sahibnoor Singh, a runner up for Mr India has provided people with a new benchmark to achieve.

A talent, no matter how bad it goes, finds a way and shows the world, that not trusting them was their biggest mistake. In Indian society, where a person is considered successful by the no. of degrees he has, Sahibnoor Singh is one name for a change. A college (Graphic Era University) dropped out for a year student who wanted to follow his passion, what a hurdle it might be for him to cross it all. From society taunts to family pressure, it was really hard for him to achieve what he wanted. Youtuber and Social Media Influencer, Sahibnoor Singh has been capturing hearts by all means. With all the motivational videos to the inspirational and a few comedy ones, his Youtube channel reached out to a total subscriber of 1.1 million and is still increasing. With all his continuous hard work and effort, the person received an achievement where he received an award for being the third-best Sikh Viner over the globe. He was also awarded by the Sikh federation for best entertainment content which was passed on to the public by all his Youtube channel. Adding to his ongoing achievements he also has collaborations with Diljit Dosanjh to showcase the best of what was presentable to the world.

There are many social media sites which came and went by but Youtube is one such place where people present themselves in a new way and every single video of Sahibnoor Singh has been considered life-changing. People get inspired, they consider him a role model and his face, it became a new trend for the uprising star. A star which is beyond the stardom and just like today will be the one who will be helping millions and millions even tomorrow.

Sahibnoor, a name associated with being "absolutely genuine" truly defines the nature and characteristics of the person. A name which is trusted by all and when it comes to the details Sahibnoor provides through the Youtube channel, well, that is a complete show of what is needed. He might have dropped out of college for a year but what he achieved through the hard work he gave towards his dream is not achievable by all.

His Instagram handle or his Facebook is a proof that what people want, they get it and Sahibnoor did make a big deal for himself at such young age when all around we see are students who are unable to reach out his path and make a life for themselves.

When all fought, he brought, Some ideas, some desires, which connected him to the incomplete wires And there, where he made his start, followed the journey and reached out to this part. He created a life for himself and his family. Even after having such demotivating words received from parents, he didn't turn against any. He is one such great soul who not only changed his life but created a change for all those who needed to be a part of the same. He is a true meaning of what is to be followed by heart, without fear of abandoning of what we truly want to be.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.