Yuvika Chaudhary on suffering from Dengue and COVID-19: May no one suffer like we have in the last few days

Recently, actor Yuvika Chaudhary suffered from Dengue and COVID-19 one after another and she has spoken about the same in an interview recently. She also stated how Prince Narula, her husband, stood like a rock and helped her in the trying times.

While speaking to ETimes, the actor said, "It doesn't get worse than this. May no one suffer like we have in the last few days. I can't forget that night when the doctor called Prince in the middle of the night and asked him to arrange 3 units (pools) of blood platelets."

She continued, "Prince had to run and he brought in 20 friends and relatives to test if their blood groups matched with mine. 5 of them were found to have the same group. One unit transfusion took nearly 5 hours." She also talked about the difficulty in consuming food.

She revealed, "I was vomiting profusely and had a bad stomach as well. I was running a 104-degree fever. My blood pressure dropped so low that I couldn't walk when they tried to make me get up from the bed." She also revealed that her immunity level had gone terribly down, and the same happened with Prince.

"Despite the fact that Prince and I had quarantined ourselves very well and even tested negative on COVID-19 after few days, we were yet hit by dengue. I guess, our immunity levels had gone terribly down in our post COVID-19 period," said the actress. She added, "We are still feeling very weak and eating only some solid food, it's still mainly liquids. I am coming back to Mumbai to be with my mom for few days. Prince will stay back in Chandigarh with his parents for a few more days."

