Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary diagnosed with dengue; celebrate two years of togetherness

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary, the much-in-love couple of the industry, has been giving some major relationship goals ever since the duo married. The two have been together for quite some time and on October 12, Prince and Yuvika tied the knot back in 2018. Celebrating two years of togetherness, the power couple decided to skip the festivities.

Reason? Prince and Yuvika are down with dengue. Sharing the news with her loved ones on social media, Yuvika also shared how she is thankful to everyone for their love and affection. The duo also cut the cake, along with their family, and hoped for their well-being. Take a look at the celebration right away!

Prince Narula also a love-filled message on social media. Apart from that, the duo has been posting stories from the hospital, where they have been treating themselves from dengue.

On the personal front, Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula were spending loads of time together during the lockdown period. They also shared various fun-posts, keeping up with their peppy energy among their fans.

During the lockdown period, Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula also featured in the video of Shikayat that narrated a story of love, grief and tragedy. Penned by Haarsh Limbachiyaa, composed and sung by Ved Sharma, the song had melancholic lyrics projecting heartbreak. Shikayat is a complaint from a man, who has lost his soulmate, to the Almighty. Trapped in circumstances where he cherishes his fond memories with his loved one and is left blaming time and questioning God for not being able to spend his life with his lost lover.

