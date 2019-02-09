Zaheer Iqbal is all geared up for his Bollywood debut with Notebook

bollywood

Zaheer Iqbal will be making his Bollywood debut with Notebook, alongside Pranutan Bahl. The film is produced by Salman Khan and directed by Nitin Kakkar

National award-winning director Nitin Kakkar is all set to treat the audience with his upcoming film titled Notebook. The film stars Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan Bahl in lead roles. Pranutan Bahl is the late actor Nutan's granddaughter and Mohnish Bahl's daughter. Notebook, a Bollywood romance-drama, is slated to release on March 29, 2019. The film is based in Kashmir.

Zaheer Iqbal who hails from a non-filmy background happens to be the first member from his family to set foot in Bollywood. Born and brought up in a family who runs a jewellery business, Zaheer is all set to mark his B-Town debut with Notebook.

Zaheer's dad who is good friends with Salman Khan is one of the reasons how the actor was exposed to the entertainment industry. The actor's performance at his sister's wedding captivated Salman Khan who kept faith in Zaheer and trained him.

Zaheer has undergone immense training and has been grooming himself and has undergone gruelling sessions to get the perfect look. Based in the year 2007 to 2009 the movie marks the acting debut of Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan Bahl. We can't wait to see this new reel-life couple work their magic on the big screen!

