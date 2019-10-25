ZEE5 all set to bring to the viewers the second season of Rangbaaz, Rangbaaz Phirse

After the phenomenal success of the first season of its most talked-about franchise Rangbaaz, ZEE5, one of the largest creators of Indian OTT content has announced a new season with a new story and cast. Rangbaaz Phirse will star Jimmy Sheirgill and Gul Panag in lead roles and is sure to grip the entire nation just as the first season did.

The story, inspired by true events, is of a young guy who falls through the cracks because of politics and is robbed of his youth which subsequently ruins his life. It is about misguided manipulative youth.

With edgy and rusty artwork in the poster, the anticipation for season 2 has piqued even more. In the first poster, you can see a gangster's pipe gun, bullets and a cowboy hat reminiscent of Al Pacino's Godfather and brings to life the tenacious atmosphere of the show.

The nine-episode series is an unusual tale of a dream gone wrong. It is a fast-paced crime thriller that encompasses caste supremacy and the political rivalry of a gangster.

This season will also see actors Zeeshan Ayyub, Sharad Kelkar, Spruha Joshi, Harsh Chhaya and Sushant Singh in prime roles.

Written by Siddharth Mishra, who also wrote Season 1, directed by Sachin Pathak and produced by JAR Productions, Rangbaaz Phirse will premiere on 20th December on ZEE5.

