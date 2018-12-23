Zero Day 2 collection: Shah Rukh Khan's film collects 38. 36 crore

bollywood

The Aanand L Rai directorial opened with a strong Box office collection with 20.14 crore

Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Zero' earned Rs 18.22 crore on the second day at the box office, taking the total collection to Rs 38.36 crore.

The film is expected to gain momentum over the weekend and is all set to enjoy the Christmas holiday.

Zero has been receiving a positive response from single screens also witnessing immense footfalls at the theatres.

'Zero' presents the story of Bauua, a vertically challenged man essayed by Shah Rukh Khan. Set against the backdrop of Meerut, 'Zero' presents a unique as well as rooted story.

Bringing back the super hit trio of Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, 'Zero' offers interesting performances with an unconventional storyline.

Red Chillies Entertainment and Colour Yellow Productions come together to bring ZERO, produced by Gauri Khan, starring Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan. The Aanand L Rai directorial has released on 21st December 2018.

