Zero: Shah Rukh Khan explains the meaning of song Husn Parcham

The makers of Zero are all set to release a new song titled, Husn Parcham, and Shah Rukh Khan explains its meaning

Katrina Kaif. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/iamsrk

Ahead of the release of the upcoming song 'Husn Parcham', Shah Rukh Khan took to social media to explain the meaning of the title along with an alluring picture of Katrina Kaif who will be seen sizzling in the song.

Husn Parcham which is Katrina's solo number will showcase the actress in a glamorous avatar is all set to release tomorrow. Explaining the meaning of the title Shah Rukh Khan shared a picture of the sizzling beauty Katrina Kaif.

The Superstar shared, "Somebody asked me what Husn Parcham means. Well it means announcement of ones beauty...roughly. Smoothly it means just this...!!! Song out tomorrow...#HusnParcham [sic]."

Earlier, the makers released the teaser of the song giving a glimpse of Babita Kumar, who forms one part of the love triangle, which is at the epicentre of Zero's storyline. Sharing the teaser of the song, Shah Rukh Khan wrote on Twitter: "Poore desh mein chakka jaam lag jayega. Jab Babita Kumari ka Husn Parcham lehrayega. Stay tuned for the most sizzling song of the year releasing on December 12th!"

Husn Parcham, which is yet to release, will be the third song from the film to be released. The playlist of Zero currently has songs like Mere Naam Tu and Issaqbaazi,Both of which have already started topping the charts have been well received by the audience.

'Zero' presents the story of Bauua, a vertically challenged man essayed by Shah Rukh Khan. Set against the backdrop of Meerut, 'Zero' presents a unique as well as rooted story. Katrina playing a superstar and Anushka playing a specially-abled girl.

Red Chillies Entertainment and Colour Yellow Productions come together to bring ZERO, produced by Gauri Khan, starring Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan, the Aanand L Rai directorial is all set to release on 21st December 2018.

