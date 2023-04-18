10 Emerging & Promising Entrepreneurs of 2023

New Delhi (India), April 18: The world is always on the lookout for fresh ideas and innovative business models, and 2023 is poised to be a year of exciting developments in the world of entrepreneurship.

From tech startups to socially conscious ventures, the landscape of emerging businesses promises to be diverse and dynamic. As we move toward the future, it's essential to highlight the next generation of entrepreneurs who are making a difference in their respective industries. In this article, we shine a spotlight on ten of the most promising entrepreneurs to watch in 2023. These individuals are driven, creative, and innovative, and their businesses show great potential for growth and success.

So without further ado, let's meet the ten emerging and promising entrepreneurs of 2023.

1)Sachin Salunkhe

Sachin Salunkhe is an outstanding illustration of a successful entrepreneur who has distinguished himself in the corporate world. He has turned several businesses into profitable businesses with his sharp business sense, unyielding resolve, and strong sense of purpose. Blackhat Sydicus, which is under the guidance of Sachin Salunkhe as a Chairman, is a valuable resource for any business looking to expand its operations globally. Their team of experts has the knowledge and expertise to help businesses navigate the complex regulatory and legal environment of different countries, and their personalized approach ensures that clients receive the support they need to achieve their desired outcomes. Blackhat Syndicus has signed MOUs with reputable international companies.

2)Milin Shah

Milin Shah is an experienced director with a demonstrated history of working in the wholesale industry. He is the Director of Sarom Fab Private Ltd and is skilled in negotiation, business planning, advertising, sales, and sales management. He is a strong professional with a graduation focused in Bcom from Mumbai University Mumbai. Milin Shah was simultaneously honored with a doctorate owing to his immense management and leadership. The Institute of Entrepreneurship and Management (IEMS) conferred the doctorate to Milin Shah for his experience and expertise in Business Management. Sarom Fab Pvt. Ltd. has been awarded Maharashtra Ratna Puraskar for Most Promising Brand in Home Furnishings.

3)Dr Mustafa Yusufali Gom

Dr Mustafa Yusufali Gomthe esteemed founder of Care Takers Exterior & Interior, is making waves in the industry with his outstanding performance and skills in building repairs and restoration. Recently, he was awarded the Maharashtra Ratna Puraskar 2023 by the Maharashtra Society Welfare Association, a recognition that comes as a validation of the high-standard services rendered by his company. In addition to this, Dr. Gom was conferred with a doctorate from the Institute of Entrepreneurship and Management for his 30 years of experience in the repair restoration and maintenance industry, restoring over 500 buildings across Mumbai City. The Hon'ble Governor of Maharashtra, Shri Bhagat Singh Koshiyari, also recognized Dr. Gom's remarkable contributions by bestowing upon him the Gau Bharat Bharti as part of the Rashtriya Sewa Samman 2023.

4)Vivek Dixit

Vivek Dixit, a serial entrepreneur from Ahmednagar, launched Mycare, a mobile application-based aggregator service for personal grooming, mental health, and wellness service providers from tier 1, and tier 2, regions in India. Vivek's platform helps small business owners optimize their occupancy, employee performance, and revenues, while also generating additional revenue streams. The Startup Won Most Promising Startup Award By MahaSewa and also is recognised as Startup By DPPIT, GOI. Mycare will help business owners increase their monthly revenue by a minimum of 2x, and businesses with good user ratings and feedback will benefit from the platform's marketplace, which redirects customers to nearby business owners, leading to an increase in revenue by 5x. Mycare plans to roll out its products across the top 50 cities in India in 2023.

5)Mr. Rohan Karnataki

Mr. Rohan Karnataki is a serial entrepreneur with multiple businesses in IT, Healthcare, Education, Hospitality & Event Management Sectors. He graduated from Australian National University (ANU) and is currently pursuing Ph.D. from Pune University. He is also a certified Career Counsellor from UCLA, USA. Rohan has over 20 years of rich experience running successful businesses. Some of his achievements include the launch of India’s first National Level Women's Sports League, collaboration with the Dubai Govt for Software Applications in Expo2020, and working with the United Nations. He has been coveted with multiple awards including the Maharastra Abhimaan Award, Top 30 CEOs of India, Entrepreneur of the Year, India’s emerging Tech Influencer, and also holds an honorary doctorate from IEMS, Delhi for Leadership & Business Management.

6)Dr Shahrookh Dumasia

Kiyara Innovations Pvt Ltd, a pioneering company in its league, was founded by Dr Shahrookh Dumasia. They specialise in exterior protection systems and are creators of exclusive interiors. Kiyara Innovations provides consulting and contracting services for interior design, civil repair, and waterproofing. They are thermal imaging experts who can detect the source of leakage without breaking the structure. The company's 30-plus years of experience makes them specialists in waterproofing works. They have formulated a unique waterproofing chemical, Aqua Seal Pro, and Chemical Plaster Aqua Seal Plast. In 1999, Kiyara Innovations was awarded the Young Achiever Award, which adds to its list of credentials. Their client base includes Shapoorji Pallonji, Hafeez Contractor, Lodha Builders, Hiranandani, and M Kadri (Dev Anand Bungalow).

7)Ravi O Nandrajog

After completing his engineering degree, Ravi O Nandrajog combined his passion for music and his intellectual prowess as an engineer to pursue his dreams. He started his own company, Motorsounds - Car Audio Customs. Ravi has been felicitated with the Pillars of Maharashtra Award and the Iconic Brands of Maharashtra Award. Motorsounds was the first Indian car audio company to associate with the Fast and Furious franchise for their movie, Furious 7. Ravi's dream of training car audio enthusiasts and designing installations led him to become the first Indian to write a complete book on Car Audio - Motorsounds - Car Audio Simplified. In 2016, and he founded Motorglaze. Motorglaze has its own manufacturing unit and packaging center located in India.

8)Bablu Maity

Mr. Bablu Maity, born into a farmer's family in a small village in West Bengal, witnessed firsthand the struggles that come with a life of hardship. However, he refused to be held back by his circumstances. Leaving home at a tender age, Mr. Maity's first job was in a plastic company in Pune, where he earned a meager salary of Rs. 1000 per month. But with his unwavering commitment and resolute determination, he charted a course toward building a flourishing enterprise. Today, he is the proud owner of "Vishwakarma Plastic," a plastic recycling company that he has been running for the past 16 years. His business has continued to grow and expand beyond the shores of India. He was awarded the Maharashtra Ratna and Rashtriya Abhiman awards.

9)Sarika Mehta Desai

Sarika, the founder of The SpringBoard Collective (also known as Woman's Extravaganza), has developed award-winning platforms like the KidTown Fair Exhibition, a component of corporate and startup marketing strategies. Equipped with an MBA and two decades of experience, she is working on FoodFix, one of the biggest Food Expos in Mumbai. Sarika has worked hard to turn around an otherwise largely unorganized sector of B2C exhibitions. Sarika changed its narrative with the help of media behemoths like Nick Jr. and a marketing-driven emphasis. She gave both the curation and marketing plans equal attention. The idea, according to Sarika, is that brands should view these exhibitions as marketing platforms that expose them to a target audience rather than as sales channels. Sarika is currently working on FoodFix Expo, showcasing FnB brands from across the country and Project Earth.

10)Abdulla Pathan

Abdulla is a seasoned solution consultant with a passion for improving student success in the US and UK educational sectors. With over 20 years of experience working with freshers and new graduates, he has observed that while many of these graduates are well-educated, they often face significant barriers to employment due to language, skills, and approach-related challenges. Driven to address this issue, Abdulla has developed a systematic process that empowers graduates to successfully navigate these obstacles and secure gainful employment. Over the years, he has successfully applied this approach to over 15,000-20,000 graduates and conducted numerous career counseling sessions at colleges, all at no cost.