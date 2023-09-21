1800+ class owners attended Maharashtra Class Owners’ Association (MCOA) Teachers Felicitation Function organised in Mumbai; Enters OMG Record Books with Asia's Largest Gathering of Teachers

Founded in the year 2000, MCOA is a non-profit organization dedicated to uniting Coaching Class Owners and Educators in Maharashtra, with a mission to advocate for their interests and address their concerns.

MCOA

In a momentous event held on 17th September 2023 at the prestigious Sri Shanmukhananda Chandrasekarendra Saraswathi Auditorium in Sion, the Maharashtra Class Owners’ Association (MCOA) achieved a remarkable milestone by hosting the largest gathering of teachers in Asia's biggest auditorium. With over 1800+ class owners and educators from across Maharashtra in attendance, the MCOA entered the record books of the OMG for this unprecedented feat.

The event, graced by esteemed dignitaries, included Dr. Jitendra Adhia (Mind Trainer / Life Coach, Founder – Guni Guru) as the Chief Guest, and Dr. Chinu Agrawal (Renowned Psychologist & Psychotherapist, Trustee & Research Head – HEMA Foundation, Director – Feeling Minds) and LT Col Rohit Mishra (Served in the Indian Army for more than 2 decades, Founder & Director of Mission Fightback) as the Guest of Honors.

Other distinguished guests present at the event included Prof. JK Shah, Chairman, JK Shah Classes; Mahendra Kabra, Chairman & Managing Trustee, HEMA Foundation and Joint Managing Director, R R Global; Jagdish Walawalkar, Founder President, MCOA; Sachin Karnavat, Ex-President, MCOA; Rajesh Kasat, Secretary, MCOA; Amit Signhania, Chairman, MCOA - Western Zone; Sachin Naykwadi, Chairman, MCOA - Harbour Zone; Mahesh Gala, Chairman, MCOA - Diva Kasara Zone, and many others.

The event was marked by a vibrant mix of awards, recognition, networking, and captivating performances. Singer Munawar Ali delivered a special performance that enthralled the audience.

Santosh Vaskar, President, MCOA, stated, "At the Association level, it’s our constant endeavor to provide the best to our fellow class owners and members by conducting knowledge series, seminars, workshops, and training programs regularly, benefiting students at large. MCOA works in parallel with the education system, supplementing and complementing mainstream education, and is instrumental in providing the best to the young generation."

Prajesh Trotsky, Vice-President, MCOA, announced, "MCOA is the Voice for the Coaching Class Industry. We will be forming a NEP Task Force to integrate NEP into the Coaching Classes Industry. The same Task Force, led by MCOA, will approach the Maharashtra Government's Education Ministry and extend support in forming the syllabus, developing implementation strategies, and more. The expenditures of the Task Force in helping the Ministry will be incurred by MCOA."

Moreover, in collaboration with Hema Foundation, MCOA is committed to implementing human values in students through Coaching Classes, aligning with the National Education Policy's five capacity-building skills: Cognitive capacity, Emotional capacity, Ethical capacity, Social capacity, and Life Skill capacity.

The event also featured discussions on upcoming initiatives, including the NEP Task Force, EduExpo Exhibitions, Career & Job Fairs, workshops on Generative AI (prompt Engineering) for Coaching Class Owners and Teachers, and workshops on Understanding and Handling the Generation Z.

Awards were presented to notable individuals from various educational sections, highlighting their exceptional contributions to the field.

School Section: TR. Baban Tukaram Chavan; TR. Shyam Narayan Pathak; TR. Bajirao Rau Kadam

Arts Section: Dr. Poornima Iyer; TR. Ravi Dharma; TR. Jyoti Raju Khote

Commerce Section: DR. KUMARASELVAN ESWARAVEL; TR. Shailen Priti Nikhil Gosalia; TR. Bharat K Doshi.

Science Section: Tr. Poornima V; Dr. Guru Balan

Other Boards Section: TR. Dimple Tushar Sonigra (ICSE); TR. Kavita Pankaj Dedhia (CBSE)

Out of Mumbai: TR. Narayan Prasad Sharma

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT: Shree Simson Kochan; TR. Dattaram Ramchandra Kadam

NGO Category: Hema Foundation

MCOA, known for its unwavering commitment to the betterment of the education system, continues to be a driving force for positive change in the field of education.

For more information, please visit the official website at www.classowners.com

