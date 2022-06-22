20 Influential Personality creating a profound impact in various spheres of life

Influential personalities have a profound impact on everyone they meet. They demonstrate innovation, freedom of speech, and onward motion toward better and greater things. Their impact is made feasible by their earned confidence and capabilities. Their distinguished thoughts not only help other people but also themselves to grow in their respective fields. Behind the scenes, they work tirelessly at it every single day. The 20 influential personalities who encourage others to take huge, wonderful actions are listed below.

Avinash Singh

Avinash Singh, founder of Yes Academy, your earning system is a renowned motivational speaker, wellness coach and lifestyle trainer, Digital Marketing, Forex, and cryptocurrency trainer who has lent his expertise of 20 years to the world and trained over 1 million people.

Anish Abbasi

Anish Abbasi is the Delhi BJP's strongest Muslim youth leader, and he is also the BJP's Delhi Pradesh secretary Minority Morcha, an entrepreneur, social worker, and a youth icon of Delhi NCR. Reliable political leader Anish Abbasi is committed to working for the greater good of society.

Dr. Ahmed Haque

Dr. Ahmed Haque is a well-known philanthropist, activist, and entrepreneur. He is a Peace Advocate and Advisory Board Member of the Delhi Minority Commission (Govt. of NCT, Delhi-India) best known for his contribution to establishing religious harmony, world peace, human rights, women empowerment, and anti-terrorism.

Aditya Tikku

Aditya Tikku is an Award-winning author, writer, socialist, and feminist who works extremely hard to bring about constructive change in society. He is best known for his book ‘Antarvand’. He is a multifaceted personality and is widely known as a visionary serial entrepreneur.

Gaurav Goswami

Gaurav Goswami is the present General Manager of Aquatica Water Park and Resorts, Kolkata. He is an ambitious and driven personality who with a strong understanding of the industry demand excels in providing excellent services to all his guests.

Avijit Ghosh

Avijit Ghosh is popularly Known as the World's first Charitrapreneur mentor. He is also a Musician, a Bestselling author of 3 Nonfiction books, and a keynote speaker.

Harpreet Kaur

Harpreet Kaur is the founder of Nirgia Brand Promoters & Indian Woman Awards™ï¸. Connecting Indian Women from the native land and abroad, Entrepreneur Harpreet Kaur has been walking miles to bring women closer, and building a strong network of like-minded individuals who believe in the motto - 'Women Supporting Women'

Sanjeev Kumar

Sanjeev Kumar is the founder of GTC CABS, India’s leading online taxi service provider and Trusted Outstation Cabs Partner. He founded GTC Cabs to provide the best Car booking services at the lowest possible rates with easy online and offline payment ways.

Shubham Banerjee Jamm

Shubham Banerjee is an Indian singer and performer from Jammu. He is best known for his love song ‘Jaan sha pyara dogri’ and ‘Teri Mitti’ cover song. He is the lead singer of ‘Shaivz the fusion band’ and owns the same.

Shweta Patel

Shweta Patel is the bestselling author of "Mama's Mission Slimpossible”. She is a women's fitness and nutrition specialist and a professional weight reduction coach.

Sourabh Sengupta

Sourabh Sengupta is the co-founder of Tutology, India’s most affordable online education Ed Tech Company for every school student.

Sarita Sheoran

Sarita Sheoran launched Sun Wolf Trading Academy Pvt Ltd, an online stock market course learning platform. She has been a successful trader in the stock market for the last 5 years and launched a course called Sunlight Super Trading Program.

Samarpita Sen

Samarpita Sen is a well-acclaimed content creator and social worker. She is the recipient of the Golden Arc Award for Best Artist, Elite Book Award, Asia 100 Women, Fox clues 100 Top Women, with numerous national awards.

Sweta Sharma

Sweta Sharma is a famous Lifestyle Vlogger, allrounder Content Creator, and Influencer. With 84800 followers and more than 500 brand collaborations, she is enhancing her creativity through arts & Crafts, Paintings, Food blogging, and Vlogging.

Ritu Saini

Ritu Saini is the co-founder of Repairbazar Services Pvt Ltd, India’s one of the Largest Services Provider Company. She had launched Shifting Bazaar and manufacture Bazaar with the sole aim of providing customers with comprehensive quality services.

Charvi Ghai

Charvi Ghai is a 9-year-old mastermind in Mathematics known for her exceptional talent to solve arithmetic problems and incredible table computations up to 1000.

Divya Prakash

Divya Prakash is the co-founder of Eduethic, One-stop Ed-tech platform that helps students, parents, and other beneficiaries with educational planning by providing a number of services like college planning and admission, secondary school admission, foreign university admission, course advisory etc.

Souvik Roy

Souvik Roy is the Founder & CEO of Digihap.in, India’s leading and fastest-growing E-Learning Skill platform. He is a 6-figure international business coach, digital marketer, and trainer.

Mohit Kumar Tripathi

Mohit Kumar Tripathi is the founder of Velvish, one of the best digital firms in Central India known for providing reliable digital solutions to small businesses.

Susmita Gupta

Susmita Gupta is a world record-holder writer widely known for writing and publishing maximum books on the online platform.