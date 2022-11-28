3 secure investments for 2023: Axie Infinity (AXS), Theta Network (THETA) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

Crypto investors are already looking for new and returning currencies that will see large growth in 2023. From Axie Infinity (AXS) to Theta Network (THETA) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), investors will be happy with the potential growth 2023 can offer.

This sentiment is especially true with a project like Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), which is still in phase 2 of its presale and has a forecasted price surge of 6000%.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

Orbeon Protocol was developed with both investors and businesses in mind, allowing companies to fund their projects with fractionalized NFTs-as-a-service, while investors can buy into these startups for as little as USD 1 and own equity-based NFTs as a form of investment. As a result, businesses can raise funds quickly and without red tape, and even small investors can buy into potential unicorn projects within Orbeon Protocol.



ORBN is the token powering the Orbeon Protocol. It gives users access to key features, including priority access to upcoming funding rounds, discounts on trading fees and cashback rewards, governance, and the ability to stake to earn passive income.

Beyond this, Orbeon Protocol offers multi-chain capability and a decentralized wallet that allows users to buy, sell, trade, and store cryptocurrencies and NFTs.



Orbeon Protocol has plans to integrate into the metaverse, enabling virtual networking events for its business clients and investors.

Axie Infinity (AXS)

Axie Infinity is another solid project to invest in during the upcoming year. Axie Infinity is a blockchain game that allows investors to buy into the AXS token and play the game - all at once.

Axie Infinity operates on the Ethereum (ETH) using Ronin, a sidechain built to reduce transaction costs.

Although the value of Axie Infinity Shards (AXS) is much weaker after the many issues with the crypto market, it remains a potentially solid investment in the upcoming year. If you’re looking to invest in crypto and gaming at the same time, Axie Infinity (AXS) might be the way to go.

Theta Network (THETA)

Theta Network (THETA) is another potentially strong investment coming into 2023. Alongside Orbeon Protocol and Axie Infinity, Theta Network is a project to consider.

Theta Network is a Web3 blockchain infrastructure for video, media, and entertainment. Theta Network has seen reasonable success so far, with many touting it as an impressive achievement in blockchain videos and data delivery.

As for the projected future price of Theta Network, the platform’s native token, is solid. Theta Network’s reputation is built on transparency and stable growth. While THETA tokens might not see the same gains as newcomer ORBN, it is still an investment to check out.

Conclusion

Theta Network’s past performance seems to make it a secure investment for 2023. Although Axie Infinity doesn’t seem to be doing as well as its peers, it’s still a solid investment for the new year.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is one of the best, most secure crypto investments for 2023. This project is currently in phase 2 of its presale, with an initial price of USD 0.004. That’s hardly going to remain the same for long, as analysts expect it to rise over 6,000% to USD 0.24 during the presale stage.

