A Company Focused Towards Bringing Innovation in Energy, Tech & Sports in India & Globally

Krishn Anand along with his brothers Ram Anand & Prem Anand bringing disruption in Green Energy, Deep Technology & Sports.

Krishn Anand

Krishn Anand, through his company Anand Capital, has been successfully managing a wide portfolio of businesses that includes Renewable energy, Deep technology and Sports.

Anand Capital triumphantly sailed through the pandemic and is now positioned to launch renewable energy and Photonic tech-driven disruption globally. On the sports front, Krishn has planned the relaunch of Delhi United Football Club, one of the oldest football clubs from Delhi.

Krishn Anand, through his company Anand Energy, has partnered with French giants like Total Eren, and Amber Kinetics from the USA and has been instrumental in attracting investments in India and Bangladesh.

Anand Energy is currently in the process of deploying the following solar project, working with its partners Total Eren of France and Amber Kinetics from the USA: Mymensingh, Bangladesh ,100MW.

In the pipeline lies the following mega LNG to Power Matarbari, Bangladesh, 1500 MW. Krishn Anand, through Light Logics, is bringing about Photonics technology disruption. LightLogics’ award-winning and patented technology exclusively made in India holds a billion-dollar potential that can produce:

Ultra-secure currency Notes Enhanced Document Security (Passports, University Degrees and more)

Manipulation proof national Id’s

Cultural Archiving

Precession Weapon Sight was specifically designed to arm the Indian Army with weapons with pin point accuracy.

Light Logics, is the only Indian company that has been consecutively awarded the prestigious Lockheed Martin-DST Innovation Gold Medals (2010 and 2011), jointly instituted by the Lockheed Martin - USA, Department of Science and Technology – Government of India, Indo-US Science and Technology Forum, IC2 Institute – The University of Texas at Austin and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).

Krish Anand, as a new age entrepreneur, sports aficionado and avid athlete has a clear vision for the over haul of his illustrious football club from Delhi.

Delhi United FC is one of the most successful teams, who have won the Delhi Super Division. Winning the Senior Division finally confirmed their participation in I-League 2nd Division for the 2012–13 campaign. They performed well in the I-League’s second tier and were the best team from North India.

But their best performances came in the year 2016-1, when DUFC secured an impressive 3rd place finish inthe I-League2. Krishn Anand has a properly planned vision for DUFC. He is starting an academy that will help young children develop an interest in the field of Sports.

Anand Capital is a family-owned business run by progressive thinking brothers Ram Anand, Krishn Anand and Prem Anand Tripathi who hail from a very well renowned family in India. The Tripathi brothers have been actively involved in various philanthropic and humanitarian activities through their charitable organization, Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat (JKP) which aims to provide free health care and education to the poorest of poor in India. All their business activities are towards bringing a positive change in the society.

