A Fireball Personality : Winner Of Mrs India World Inc Priya Srivastava @priyasrivastavaofficial

Priya Srivastava , an interior and fashion designer by profession won the title of Mrs India INC 22-23 Digital Reach where she represented Goa. Being a strong minded and goal oriented person, Priya faced a lot of challenges throughout her journey but she was determined to win the title and make each woman proud of her. It was no less than a roller coaster ride for her.Despite of all challenges, she stands by the words 'There is no point in doing something unless you possess a strong sense of purpose. You have to believe that you are destined for great (and good) things.'

Priya along with her family resided in London. During the pandemic, she found her love for beaches and decided to permanently shift to Goa. That is when her destiny changed. Later, she got an opportunity to participate in Beauty Pageant and thus winning the title. Her experiences taught her to stand for herself and also to be confident in every shoe she was put into. But at every step of your life, there will be people pulling you down, not wanting you to win but her consistency and hard work decided otherwise.

Priya finds her inspiration from her mother. Her mother being a gynaecologist knows to handle personal and professional life smoothly. She suggests keep home and work life separate. As a child, Priya was always inclined towards fashion. She always had best of clothes and accessories. Being fascinated by colours, she likes to mix match her outfits and carries them remarkably.

Today, she sees a reflection of herself in her son who also loves fashion equally. Priya's husband and son have always been a helping hand and cheerful wheels of her life car. After winning the title, Priya's social media is blown out by messages, wishes and support. She feels overwhelmed by the support she is receiving. She has a strong and engaging audience on Instagram which helps her connect with her fans which she absolutely loves.

Young women in work often talk about the self-doubt that holds them back, the voice at your shoulder saying you aren’t really good enough. They need role models like Priya whom they can look upto. Despite of being a mother and wife, we are awestruck just by looking how calmly she manages everything.

Indeed, she is worthy of the title that she received and she protects it with great honour.