Breaking News
Maharashtra: Dy CM firm on no eggs, govt looking at ‘veggie protein’
Exclusive | Maharashtra: Cops bust looteri dulhan racket
Mumbai: BMC announces opening of three new swimming pools
Mumbai: Illegal transfer of deceased woman’s SoBo flat rectified after 13 years
Mumbai: Stray dogs poisoned in Powai colony, cops register FIR
shot-button
Banner Banner
Home > Brand Media News > A Glimpse into the Future of Healthcare Diplomacy An Interview with Dr Sahil Director of Metro Hospitals
<< Back to Elections 2024

A Glimpse into the Future of Healthcare Diplomacy: An Interview with Dr Sahil, Director of Metro Hospitals

Updated on: 02 March,2024 05:26 PM IST  |  MUMBAI
BrandMedia | brandmedia@mid-day.com

Top

Dr Sahil Medical tourism presents a significant opportunity for both countries to boost their economies while also providing high-quality healthcare services to patients.

A Glimpse into the Future of Healthcare Diplomacy: An Interview with Dr Sahil, Director of Metro Hospitals

Dr Sahil Lal

In a recent interview, we had the privilege to sit down with Dr Sahil, Director of Metro Hospitals, to discuss his pioneering efforts in healthcare diplomacy, particularly in light of the recent India-Cambodia Joint Business Council (JBC) meeting.


Dr Sahil Lal, thank you for taking the time to speak with us. Can you share with our readers your role in the India-Cambodia JBC meeting and what drove you to explore international expansion opportunities for Metro Hospitals?


Dr Sahil: It's my pleasure to be here. As the Director of Metro Hospitals, I saw an opportunity to extend our commitment to providing quality healthcare beyond the borders of India. The JBC meeting served as a platform to discuss potential collaborations with Cambodia, with the aim of improving healthcare access and fostering mutual growth.


Your dedication to improving healthcare in Cambodia is admirable. Can you elaborate on the specific initiatives you proposed during the meeting?

Dr Sahil: Absolutely. I emphasized the importance of leveraging Metro Hospitals' expertise to address healthcare challenges in Cambodia. This includes initiatives such as capacity-building programs, medical training for local professionals, and the establishment of healthcare facilities tailored to the needs of the Cambodian population.

You also highlighted the potential of medical tourism to strengthen economic ties between India and Cambodia. How do you see this unfolding in the coming years?

Dr Sahil: Medical tourism presents a significant opportunity for both countries to boost their economies while also providing high-quality healthcare services to patients. By offering specialized treatments and state-of-the-art facilities, we can attract patients from Cambodia and other countries, thereby contributing to economic growth and job creation.

Your vision for the future of healthcare diplomacy is inspiring. How do you plan to continue driving initiatives in this field?

Dr Sahil: Thank you. Moving forward, I am committed to fostering partnerships and collaborations that promote health equity and improve access to healthcare globally. This includes advocating for policies that prioritize health, sharing best practices, and continuing to explore opportunities for international expansion with Metro Hospitals.

Thank you for sharing your insights, Dr Sahil. Your efforts in healthcare diplomacy are truly commendable, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact of your initiatives in the years to come.

Dr Sahil: Thank you for having me. It's been a pleasure discussing these important topics

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Brand Media
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK