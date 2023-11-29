"ACinemas: Pioneering a Cinematic Revolution Beyond Boundaries"

"Creativity pirouettes on the edge when innovation takes center stage, and to be a part of that narrative is a symphony in itself.

"Genius sees the answer before the question!" - J. Robert Oppenheimer, a vision, an empire, a legacy.

In the enchanting realm of celluloid, dreams sprout wings, empires rise, and legacies echo through time. Yet, amidst the classics, there emerges a new heartbeat, a revolution waiting to unfurl. Enter the city of pearls - Hyderabad, a treasure trove of untapped potential. Here, a dynamic duo stood poised to rewrite the narrative: Mr. T Shiva Prasad and Ms. Shreeya Antoo, the visionary founders of Alter Mate X Reality LLP and Alter Media Entertainment Pvt Ltd.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shiva, an alchemist of imagination and a maven of entrepreneurship, was cinema's ardent devotee. With a treasure trove of expertise in Research and Development, adorned with HFI and Cognitive Psychology Certifications, and over a decade of XR research, he joined forces with Shreeya, a luminary of the creative cosmos with a prestigious FIT, New York certification.

"Every soul deserves the silver screen. I've always been an observer, attuned to the silent sighs and muted yearnings. It was one such ache that birthed ACinemas. The everyday struggle of a common man, yearning for a family movie night, weighed down by economic constraints, ignited my vision. I aimed not just for 2D, but a symphony of 3D and VR, delivered to their living rooms in a grand 70MM spectacle, and all at an accessible price! A personal theatre, just for them!" - Shiva, the Maestro and Founder.

Their concoction was meticulous, a recipe to democratise the cherished cinematic experience, bringing it to every doorstep, and then some.

ACinemas, the magnum opus of Alter Media Entertainment Pvt Ltd, stands tall as INDIA'S FIRST VR OTT Platform. It unveils a tapestry of 2D, 3D, and VR marvels, weaving a new tapestry in the cinematic experience, while also becoming a launchpad for nascent auteurs! It acts as a conduit, a bridge that connects riveting narratives, compelling screenplays, and cinematic gems directly to the eager audience.Cinema, Shows, Events, Music, Games, and realms uncharted - all nestle under its expansive roof!



Ignited by an insatiable quest for perfection, ACinemas underwent a mesmerising metamorphosis, sculpting an experience tailored to the refined palates of its audience—a vibrant tapestry of cinematic wonders.

After three years steeped in the crucible of innovation, the lavish venture, ACinemas, now teeters on the precipice of its inaugural odyssey. Braced to embrace the masses, it stands adorned with monumental upgrades, poised not just to transcend but to soar beyond, breathing an invigorating vitality into the ever-evolving landscape of the OTT realm.

"Creativity pirouettes on the edge when innovation takes center stage, and to be a part of that narrative is a symphony in itself. I ache to weave experiences that resonate with the multitudes, to spark the flames of exploration!" exclaims Shreeya, the Maestra orchestrating this opulent spectacle.



In this audacious venture, they navigate the delicate intricacies of storytelling, pushing the boundaries of what's conceivable in the tapestry of human experience. AMXR doesn't just dispense content; it crafts immersive narratives that reverberate with the soul, leaving an indelible imprint on the canvas of perception.