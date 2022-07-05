ACME sets up EV charging stations in Gurugram

ACME Group, a leading renewable energy company, has set up electric vehicle charging stations in Gurugram as a part of its CSR initiatives. Keeping users' convenience in mind, the Company has set up these stations at the Close North Apartments in Nirvana Country, Gurugram.

Talking about the initiative, Mr. Siddhartha P Saikia, Head of Corporate Relations, ACME, said, "Offering environment-friendly options is the vision of our Chairman and Founder Mr. Manoj K Upadhyay. It is also one of the pillars of our social initiatives under the CSR program. With the increasing penetration of EV users, it has become important to support the communities with charging stations. It not just offers convenience but also helps the citizens to adopt cleaner means of transport."

Mr. Rajneesh Gupta, President, The Close North RWA, said, "Many residents were eagerly waiting for the installation of EV chargers; this will bring a lot of convenience for the users. We thank ACME Group for their support. It is a step towards making our environment clean."

ACME is one of the leading solar power developers with projects under development and an operational portfolio of 8.5 GWp. The Company has already also set up the world's first single-location integrated solar power to green ammonia facility at Bikaner Rajasthan.