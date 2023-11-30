Actress Anjali Sharma graced the ramp at the Bombay Times Fashion Week, with exquisite designs of the renowned fashion designer, Archana Kochar

Anjali holds a special place in Archana Ji's heart, being a frequent participant in her shoots.

Actress Anjali Sharma

The young and talented Actress Anjali Sharma, a familiar face at Archana Kochar's shows, once again mesmerized the audience in a stunning off-white and golden ensemble. With subtle yet radiant makeup and classy jewelry, Anjali exuded elegance, complemented by her neatly tied hair for a sophisticated look.

Expressing her delight, Anjali shared, “Walking for Bombay Times Fashion Week has been a dream come true. Archana Ji has consistently given me the opportunity to showcase her creations for various occasions. It's a matter of great pride to have both Bombay Times and Archana Ji together this time. I feel absolutely confident and special whenever I'm adorned in Archana Kochar's outfits. The designs are fresh and exude authenticity.”

Anjali holds a special place in Archana Ji's heart, being a frequent participant in her shoots. This marks another notable collaboration, adding to Anjali's previous collaboration with Archana Kochar. On talking to Archana Kochar, she adds, “Anjali caught my attention at the very first glance when I saw her pictures. She epitomizes the ideal blend of a perfect physique and exquisite Indian beauty”.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Anjali Sharma shared glimpses of her stellar performance at the Bombay Times Fashion Week.

On the professional front, Anjali eagerly anticipates the release of her upcoming film, "Son," where she stars alongside the talented Rajpal Yadav.