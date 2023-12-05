Actress Hritiqa Chheber's Operation Mayfair is trending in the Top 10 list on Netflix

Actress Hritiqa's Operation Mayfair, which was released in May 2023 on OTT platforms, was trending on Netflix and made it to its Top 10 for a month.

Netflix reigns as the ultimate entertainment hub, transforming the industry by providing unique content and new artists. One such rising actress who has taken the OTT platform by storm is Hritiqa Chheber. Since she made her foray only a few years ago, she has already grabbed the spotlight, not only for her acting but also for her glamorous persona. The actor-model is here to stay, and the startling success of her recently released film verifies that!



Actress Hritiqa's Operation Mayfair, which was released in May 2023 on OTT platforms, was trending on Netflix and made it to its Top 10 for a month. The film's story revolves around a London-based serial killer who, after being dormant for three years, murders a popular model with his signature MO, forcing detective Amar Singh out of retirement. The intriguing plot has ensured that the viewers are hooked on the screen.



The film is gaining widespread acclaim for its riveting plot and Hritiqa's stellar performance. She is seen sharing the screen with Jimmy Shergill and others. The film is produced by T Series.



The action-packed and nail-biting narrative has swiftly become a global sensation, captivating audiences around the world. Speaking of which, Hritiqa says, "I am overwhelmed with the love and support I have received. The response to the film has been phenomenal. Netflix has brought this gem of a movie to new audiences across the globe, and that is indeed gratifying."



She further adds, "I loved working with Jimmy Shergill. He is exceptionally talented." Operation Mayfair is still on Netflix, and if you haven't seen it yet, watch it now.



Hritiqa Chheber initially graced the television screen before captivating audiences with music videos. Renowned for her beauty, expression prowess, and immersive character portrayal, she effortlessly enchants viewers. The actress was also glimpsed in a few south projects. She has done numerous music videos, like Jai Jaikar, Chupke (Palak Muchhal), Ganesha Song (Jubin Nautiyal), Mann Mera (Gajendra Verma), etc. These songs have fetched more than a million views.



The actress has many interesting projects looming over the horizon, and we are sure that she will ace them. We wish her good luck on her future journey.

