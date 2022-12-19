Alex Quin: Host of the podcast "Hustle inspire Hustle"

Today we're going to be talking about Hustle Inspire Hustle Host Alex Quin, Founder of Hustle Inspire Hustle. Alex's podcast has been streamed in more than 95 countries. It has featured guests such as Andy Frisella, Neil Patel, Grant Cardone, Randy Zuckerberg, Pacinos, and Michelle Chia, available on all streaming platforms.

Alex Quin's new podcast Detrás Del Exíto premiered with Luis Fonsi and streams on Audio & Video. The new show is in partnership with the principals of Moreplay Academy and RichMusic, a boutique independent Latin record label. Since launching in 2007 with the noble mission of "Always Dream", the label has amassed an impressive selection of singers, songwriters, and producers, including multiple Billboard Latin and Grammy nominees such as Sech, Deluxe, Dymello Flo, Justin Quills, and are included. More.

Alex Quin tries to go a little deeper with his questions for his guests. Instead of the basic promo questions everyone else is asking, he prefers to ask serious questions about himself and his industry, including what trends might be coming next.

In 2022, Alex published a first-of-its-kind paperback digital marketing dictionary. Alex is a full-stack digital marketing expert and global keynote speaker.

You can find Alex Quin via his verified social media accounts on Google, Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, and Tik Tok.