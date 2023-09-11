Amidst the Crypto Whirlwind, Pomerdoge (POMD) Emerges as a Safe Haven for Render (RNDR) and Chiliz (CHZ) Backers

Pomerdoge is a new memecoin with an innovative Play-to-Earn (P2E) framework. It's a holistic ecosystem where players can not only enjoy competitive gaming but also earn POMD tokens, trade in-game assets, and venture into the world of NFTs.

Offering a reprieve from the tumultuous whirlwind that is the current cryptocurrency market, Pomerdoge has emerged as a promising prospect for backers of Render (RNDR) and Chiliz (CHZ). It is noteworthy to mention that Pomerdoge is still in its presale phase, offering early investors a chance to tap into its potential growth and establish foundational holdings. Let's jump into Pomerdoge and take a look at how it differentiates itself in the current crypto climate.

Pomerdoge (POMD): Blending Play-to-Earn and Memecoin Magic

Pomerdoge is a new memecoin with an innovative Play-to-Earn (P2E) framework. It's a holistic ecosystem where players can not only enjoy competitive gaming but also earn POMD tokens, trade in-game assets, and venture into the world of NFTs.

A significant portion of backers from projects like Render and Chiliz, which experienced fluctuating fortunes recently, have found solace in Pomerdoge's promise. The reason? A blend of community-driven engagement, genuine utility, and an active development team that is keen on delivering on its roadmap promises.

The ongoing presale of POMD tokens has further amplified this trust. With a transparent, multi-phase structure that allows for incremental price adjustments, many are seeing it as a chance to board the Pomerdoge train early on, anticipating considerable returns on investment once the token hits mainstream exchanges.

This rise seems to already be occurring with the POMD price rising from $0.007 to $0.0115 over the last few weeks. The price rise comes as an additional $1.5 million was raised by the team during the ongoing presale.

Only time will tell if POMD continues its upward trajectory, but for now, it seems to be the shelter many Render and Chiliz supporters were seeking. Analysts provide a bullish outlook for POMD that hints at gains of 30x from the presale until the mainstream exchange listings.

Why Render (RNDR) Backers Are Hedging Their Bets on Pomerdoge (POMD)

The Render token is an essential part of the Render Network, which is a cutting-edge decentralized 3D rendering platform. This platform's innovative approach to the rapidly growing $2.80 billion rendering industry has garnered a lot of attention. However, it hasn't been smooth sailing for the Render team.

In the early months of 2023, Render's price shot up from a humble $0.40 to a commendable $2.60 by the close of April. This promising climb, however, was short-lived. The token has since regressed to just $1.47 today.

The world of cryptocurrency is characteristically volatile, influenced by waves of investor enthusiasm and shifting market dynamics. While Render was once the talk of the town, its glow appears to be diminishing.

The $2.20 area is proving to be a formidable resistance level, which suggests that Render may remain in the $1.00 - $2.20 range for some time yet. Until Render can break out of this range, Render holders are jumping at the chance to grab POMD tokens for the lowest possible price.

Chiliz (CHZ): The Battle to Retain Relevance Amidst Falling Fortunes

Chiliz is a blockchain-based platform that is revolutionizing the global sports industry by tokenizing fan engagement and enabling fans to have more of a say in the teams they support. It was no surprise when Chiliz pumped to $0.76 in 2021.

However, the broader crypto market downturn did not exempt Chiliz from its brunt. The token witnessed a sharp descent, shedding 93% from its pinnacle to a current price of just $0.063 today.

Questions about Chiliz's relevance and practicality have intensified its challenges. While its platform, Socios.com, continues to carve out a market presence, the Chiliz token's growth story appears less convincing for prospective investors.

From an analytical lens, Chiliz's breach of the pivotal $0.10 threshold rings alarm bells for many in the trading community. Falling below the current $0.063 price point could be disastrous for Chiliz, as it would likely trigger a chain reaction of intensified selling pressure.

With whispers in the crypto corridors suggesting Chiliz's potential descent to the $0.020 zone later this year, the onus is on the Chiliz team. They urgently need to cement CHZ's utility in the market landscape.

“Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.”