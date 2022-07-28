An exclusive interview with one of India’s first female motivational speakers, Meher Sheikh

1. Tell us about your journey in the industry so far?

I started my career as soon as I turned 18, my first stint began in 2013 at a fashion export house in Noida & I learnt a lot about the fashion business there. I joined the fashion export house for quick money because my family was going through a challenging time. During this time I also reflected a lot on my personality, my style & the way I presented myself. Though I was very passionate & intutive about fashion but the dream of becoming an anchor & facing the camera that I saw as a little girl was still on my list. I use to save a little share of money for a course in mass media & I joined ISOMES in 2016 & came one-step closer to my dream but I had to quit my job at the export house. I had to study & also be financially independent, so I applied at a BPO in gurgoan & got selected. I use to travel 3 states (Delhi, Noida & Gurgaon every day) I lived in delhi & studied in Noida & worked in Gurgaon, I use to catch up on my sleep in the cab during transit. But those days were so enriching & fulfilling for me. I in 2018 I came to know Times Network was looking for interns & I immediately applied & got selected, then I moved to Daily Hunt as an Anchor & later I was anchoring a sport show on News 24. So I was exposed to 3 types of businesses & I realised it very quickly that I will be an entrepreneuer one day.

2. What’s fashion for you?

Fashion for me is about comfort, whatever I am wearing I need to be comfortable in that. However I have observed there are many who will wear anything that is trending. Fashion is not about trends or fads, it is about comfort, expression & a way of life. So if you see a model wearing something that is suiting her & then you make the same purchase but then you end up looking very average. You need to understand your body type, your complexion things that your body will be comfortable in & then make a decision to define your personal style.

3. What do u enjoy the most? Anchoring or life coaching?

Well, I believe anchoring is all about command, the anchor always drives the converstation & it is in their control. I like to express my thoughts, my principals & learnings with others. I am not a life coach but yes I am here to motivate the masses through my journey, my channel Nikology & it is my endeavour to inspire millions of girls like me who come from humble backgrounds but have the capabilities to touch the sky.

4. Any challenges that you face?

Yes, I have faced my share of challenges at the beginning of my career & I would like to put it out straight that life is all about turning your challenges into opportunities & learnings. You will face challenges at every walk of life, but what matters is how gracefully you face the challenges instead of giving up or running away from it. Positive affirmitions are very important, when I was facing a challenge I use to tell myself, this is a phase & it will pass and everything will be alright. Believing in yourself & having clarity is extremely critical, as a young girl coming from a muslim family I was not allowed to dream big. But everytime I was told not to I told myself I will not compromise & I will make it big one day. Life for women is never easy be it home makers or women who have careers, we are put under restrictions, laughed at when we drive, we face patriachy in our homes & sexism at workplaces. But it is important to understand we have these challenges because women themselves love to target eachother & bring eachother down. On the contrary women should support each other, contribute in each others growth both personal & business. And that is something i am working towards, I am in the process of building a community of learners, influencers & entreprenuers where a higher percentage of members will be females. Because I firmly believe one thing ‘The future is female.’

5. One advice to budding talents

I only have one advice no matter what you go through or how big the challenge is always have faith in one person and that is yourself.

6. Where do you see the fashion industry in coming years?

In the coming years Fashion industry will enter a magical phase, I say this because in the recent 3-4 years people have become more aware about expressing themselves with their style, with the advent of eCommerce & FDI people have access to their favorite brands at the click of their fingers. In this era of fashion influencers people are exposed to different styles everyday, there is a new trend that is picking up in India recently ‘Thrifting’ with this concept everyone will be able to buy their favorite clothes, which will be really good for the environment & the big brands will finally reach the length & breath of Bharat.