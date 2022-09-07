Breaking News
Cyrus Mistry death: 72 hours on, NHAI yet put up warning signboard at mishap site
Mumbai: Accountant steals Rs 15 crore from employer only to lose on online gambling
Mumbai: Dengue, malaria on the rise
Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi to sleep in container for next 150 days
Mumbai: Two drown during Ganpati visarjan
Seatbelts will be compulsory for all passengers in car: Nitin Gadkari
Home > Brand Media News > Animal Save India and FIAPO together gave the message of Eat Plants Plant Trees on World Day of Chalktivism

Animal Save India and FIAPO together gave the message of "Eat Plants, Plant Trees" on World Day of Chalktivism.

Updated on: 07 September,2022 10:31 AM IST  |  Mumbai
BrandMedia |

Top

Chalk Activism was done in more than 30 cities of India.

Animal Save India and FIAPO together gave the message of


Under this, awareness was spread among people to adopt a vegan lifestyle in some of the main Indian cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Pune, Jabalpur, Indore, Rajkot, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Baharampur, Guwahati, Silchar, Surat, Gurgaon, Bangalore, Kanpur, Jodhpur, Lucknow, Bhopal, Raipur,  Cuttack, Jamnagar, Thane, Nagpur, Hyderabad, Chennai, Coimbatore, Chandigarh etc.


 

During the Chalk Activism, messages such as "End Speciesism, Go Vegan" "Follow a Vegan Lifestyle, Save Animals and the Environment" were delivered.


 

Animal Save India is a non-profit organization that has been working continuously for animal rights for the last several years, whose main objective is to make people aware of the cruelty being done by humans to animals, as well as to inculcate compassion and sensitivity towards them.

 

FIAPO is an organization focused on improving animal welfare standards, strengthening the animal advocacy movement, increasing the availability of animal-free products, influencing law change, and providing direct assistance and veterinary care to animals.

 

On the same day, the Climate Save Movement's initiative "Plant Based Treaty" also completed one year, on the occasion of which seeds were distributed among the people with the message of "Eat Plants, Plant Trees". The Plant Based Treaty has been supported by 14 cities in India so far. The initiative wants everyone to switch to a Plant Based Diet as it is a good option to improve our environment.

 

Join this movement to brighten your future and other living beings on our collective home, the earth.

 

Give us your support by visiting www.plantbasedtreaty.org and become a supporter in this movement.

 

 

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
Brand Media

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK