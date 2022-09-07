Animal Save India and FIAPO together gave the message of "Eat Plants, Plant Trees" on World Day of Chalktivism.

Chalk Activism was done in more than 30 cities of India.

Under this, awareness was spread among people to adopt a vegan lifestyle in some of the main Indian cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Pune, Jabalpur, Indore, Rajkot, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Baharampur, Guwahati, Silchar, Surat, Gurgaon, Bangalore, Kanpur, Jodhpur, Lucknow, Bhopal, Raipur, Cuttack, Jamnagar, Thane, Nagpur, Hyderabad, Chennai, Coimbatore, Chandigarh etc.

During the Chalk Activism, messages such as "End Speciesism, Go Vegan" "Follow a Vegan Lifestyle, Save Animals and the Environment" were delivered.

Animal Save India is a non-profit organization that has been working continuously for animal rights for the last several years, whose main objective is to make people aware of the cruelty being done by humans to animals, as well as to inculcate compassion and sensitivity towards them.

FIAPO is an organization focused on improving animal welfare standards, strengthening the animal advocacy movement, increasing the availability of animal-free products, influencing law change, and providing direct assistance and veterinary care to animals.

On the same day, the Climate Save Movement's initiative "Plant Based Treaty" also completed one year, on the occasion of which seeds were distributed among the people with the message of "Eat Plants, Plant Trees". The Plant Based Treaty has been supported by 14 cities in India so far. The initiative wants everyone to switch to a Plant Based Diet as it is a good option to improve our environment.

Join this movement to brighten your future and other living beings on our collective home, the earth.

Give us your support by visiting www.plantbasedtreaty.org and become a supporter in this movement.

