Anushka Jain Jewellery is India’s one of the leading jewel labels that need to be on your radar!

Incorporated during the COVID-19 pandemic, the jewellery brand is dominating the Indian market with its exquisite pieces

Anushka Jain Jewellery

As the developments in the brand space are flourishing, more and more women are chasing their entrepreneurial pursuits. In the last few years, we have seen an array of brands making a successful mark in the fashion segment. Anushka Jain’s homegrown brand Anushka Jain Jewellery is one of the top names in India. Incorporated during the COVID-19 pandemic, the jewellery brand is dominating the Indian market with its exquisite pieces.



Recently, Anushka Jain Jewellery made its place in the February issue of Vogue Magazine among the top 8 jewellery labels of India. In the last two years, the Jaipur-based brand has carved its name as a premium jewellery label garnering the attention of the top celebrities from the tinsel town. Coming from a family of jewellery entrepreneurs, Anushka has attended top events and jewellery exhibitions in Hong Kong, and has previously helped her father upscale the family business.



The period of lockdown opened the doorway of opportunities for Anushka. It was perhaps the golden time for her to foray into entrepreneurship. At 18, she established Anushka Jain Jewellery, and it is inspiring to see how the 20-year-old is making waves with her success. “I realised that there were limited options available for real, light-weight and daily wear jewellery in the market. That’s when the idea of launching an aesthetic and minimalist jewellery brand popped up in my mind”, revealed Anushka.



This Indian homegrown brand offers unique jewellery accessories like chains, necklaces, pendants, earrings and bracelets at an affordable price. Moreover, the accessories are made in 925 sterling silver and designed in 18K gold. Unlike heavy and expensive jewellery, this brand has a plethora of accessories which ladies can wear daily.

Besides running the successful venture, Anushka Jain is currently in the 3rd year of her college. Speaking about chasing her goals, Anushka said, “I took a leap of faith and dived deep into the jewellery business. It is all about the effort you put to achieve success. I feel overwhelmed seeing people wear my brand’s jewellery products. It encourages me to push the envelope and go a step further.” So far, Anushka Jain Jewellery has collaborated with noteworthy names from Bollywood like Malaika Arora, Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Tara Sutaria and Fatima Sana Shaikh to name a few.

To buy the pristine jewellery pieces from Anushka Jain Jewellery, visit its official website – www.anushkajainjewellery.com.