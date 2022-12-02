Arham Energy Limited expands climate goals, stating ambition to reach operational net-zero emissions by 2050

Arham Energy has announced its ambition to achieve net-zero Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions across its wholly-owned operated assets by 2050.

The company is developing comprehensive roadmaps to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from our operated assets around the world, and where we are not the operator, we are working with our partners to achieve similar emission-reduction results.

Arham Energy is setting the 2050 goal fully aware of challenges, including customer acceptance, government regulations, economic conditions and the availability of renewable, carbon-neutral electricity and renewable fuels.

It has been a tall figure in the energy sector due to its vast reach of trade networks and premium delivery services. The company caters to the fuel needs of multinationals, listed and large-cap companies and has a large chain of sub-traders pan India.

The company is helping industries to swiftly transition to Natural Gas via pipeline distribution network which is an online system consisting of safety valves and regulators that monitor the gas supply and pressure.

As fuel is the catalyst of the economy, and India being the largest economy, the group’s focus has been on trading it to support businesses, industries in this nation building exercise. However, the ambition of development has not blinded us to the responsibility of environment conservation, and we are mindful of over extraction of resources in the form of non-renewable sources.

In a bid to make India clean and green, the group is foraying into the services side of renewable energy (solar and wind), lithium ion and graphene batteries and hydrogen fuel cells, and is setting up a plant to make Bio CNG gas from waste.

It’s project involving Gasohol, a mixture of petrol and ethanol will be launched early next year to produce a clean fuel with reduced vehicular emission and pollution. It is also in tandem with the country’s target of blending 20 percent ethanol in petrol by 2025.

It is also working on producing third generation biofuel from marine organisms as it was in support of generating second generation biofuel from agricultural waste, especially feedstock.

It’s projects ‘Hydrojinn’ and ‘Grovenergy’ aim to use clean fuel like hydrogen and alcohol, and ‘Evolta’ aims to improve the infrastructure of ‘battery storage’ through technological support, research development, and collaboration with other partners.

The company has joined hands with the PM’s initiative of achieving Net zero by 2070 and is in the midst of launching many projects in that direction. Achieving net zero by 2070 means a direct call to action right now, and we are more than ready to jump on the bandwagon with our adequate resources, enthusiasm and good intent.

Following a phase of great transformation that allowed the company to increase and diversify its portfolio whilst strengthening its financial structure, Arham Energy reached a new milestone in the development of its business model by presenting its first long-term strategic plan.

Combining the goals of continuous development in a rapidly evolving energy market with a significant reduction of its carbon footprint, the company's long-term strategy takes full commitment to reduce all GHG emissions related to the energy-related activities and products sold.

"We took a further step forward, committing to total decarbonisation of all products and processes, outlining the integrated and evolutionary paths of its individual businesses towards carbon neutrality in 2050," said Virender Mohan Jain, Chairman And Managing Director, Arham Energy Limited.

"In 2023, we further enhanced our strategy by leveraging technology integration, development of new business models and close collaboration with stakeholders, accelerating our path towards Net Zero in 2050, with new short and medium-term targets that confirm our commitment to further align our emissions reduction trajectory with 1.5°C scenarios," further said by the Chairman.

Decarbonisation can provide opportunities for a business to remain competitive under multiple potential climate futures while also curbing emissions to avoid the worst-case climate scenarios.

Arham Energy Limited’s strategy towards Net Zero is supported by an industrial transformation plan that encompasses the whole value chain, including an optimization and enhancement of the upstream portfolio through progressive decarbonization, combined with the expansion of bio, renewable and circular economy businesses and with the offer of new energy solutions and services.