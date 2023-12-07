Arpana Mishra: Bridging Worlds with Elegance – From IT Leadership to Fashion Empowerment and Melodic Triumphs

Beyond her corporate endeavors, Arpana is a versatile artist.

Arpana Mishra

In the fast-paced world of information technology, where the corporate landscape is often dominated by tech-savvy professionals, there emerges a remarkable figure breaking stereotypes and redefining success. Arpana Mishra, a seasoned IT professional hailing from Bengaluru, Karnataka, is not just a Senior Lead at the world's largest IT services company, Kyndryl Inc., but a multifaceted personality who has left an indelible mark in the realms of fashion, music, and philanthropy.

Arpana's journey began at an early age, navigating through diverse sectors and leaving her footprint in multinational companies such as Kingfisher Airlines, Sony Music Entertainment, Expedia UK, HP, HCL, and IBM. Born and raised in Kolkata amidst a large family, Arpana's childhood dreams were as ambitious as they were inspiring – she aspired to soar high like an angel. Despite facing family commitments and struggles, she emerged as a bright student in Kolkata, completing her education in the city of joy.

However, Arpana's story is not just about professional accomplishments; it is a narrative of empowerment and resilience. As a role model for many, she champions women's empowerment, effortlessly balancing her demanding IT career with a passion for the fashion industry and music. Arpana actively engages in motivating young girls and women, participating in various sessions organized by institutions to foster career growth and empowerment.

Beyond her corporate endeavors, Arpana is a versatile artist. Trained in classical dance, she seamlessly blends her professional career with a fervent hobby of singing, earning recognition on multiple platforms for her melodic prowess. Her passion for the arts extends beyond personal fulfillment – she uses her talents to make a difference in the lives of those less fortunate.

Arpana's philanthropic efforts shine through her involvement with NGOs, where she dedicates herself to helping needy children and the elderly. Her genuine love for children fuels her eagerness to contribute to their well-being, whether in terms of medical assistance or educational support.

The list of Arpana's achievements reads like a testament to her unwavering dedication and excellence:

Mrs India Globe 2023 Winner (Organized by Reddwings Production Pvt Ltd Ravi Ranjan Kumar and Archana Pal)

Awarded by Gulshan Grover in Glam India 2023: ICONIC BUSINESS AWARDS

Rising Star Award: Mrs World International 2022

Best Talent: Singing Sensation 2021

Best Performer & Consistent High Performance 2019-2020: HCL

As we delve into Arpana's personality, defining a woman of her stature is no easy feat. She embodies virtue, integrity, and honesty, consistently aligning her actions with her values. Arpana recognizes that her worth extends beyond mere appearance, yet she doesn't neglect her needs and image. Her authenticity and truthfulness stand out, even when faced with challenges. Known for her considerate nature, Arpana readily forgives and accepts true individuals, embodying the spirit of forgiveness.

In addition to her busy schedule, Arpana prioritizes her family, especially her son Aarav, who serves as her pillar of strength. A source of pride in every step of her life, Aarav is the motivation behind Arpana's success and achievements. Juggling the demands of her career, passion, and family, Arpana effortlessly maintains a state of equilibrium, leaving many to wonder, "How do you manage, Arpana?"

In the world of graceful fashion, Arpana Mishra stands as a proficient statesman, weaving a tale of success that transcends the confines of a corporate title. Her journey is an ode to empowerment, resilience, and the harmonious blend of professional excellence with passion and compassion. As she continues to inspire, Arpana's story reminds us that true success encompasses not only individual achievements but also the positive impact one can have on the lives of others.