Arpita Thakkar felicitated with Brands Impact Golden Glory Award 2023

Arpita Thakkar is an Alternative Therapist, Spiritual Coach, Reiki Grandmaster, Tarot Card Reader, Angel Guidance Facilitator, Bach Flower Therapist, Pendulum Dowsing Teacher, Switch words Master, Akashic Records Teacher, Humkara with Haleem Master, Automatic Writing Teacher, and Author of 'Turning the Mind Lights on'.

Arpita Thakkar, has been named the “Most Profound Alternative Therapist Specializing in Training and Healing Through Akashic Records” in the prestigious Golden Glory Awards 2023. Bollywood celebrity, Parineeti Chopra bestowed her with the title at the ceremony recently held in the Leela, Mumbai.

A trainer and practitioner of over ten years, Arpita has had her work featured in Gyankalash and Wedzilla Magazines. She has won the Naari Shakti 2017 Award and the Best Akashic Records Coach 2021 Award.

On being asked about how she feels being awarded on multiple platforms, Arpita said, "Aside from the obvious professional growth, recognition of my work reassures me and grounds me in my chosen life path."

Among all her specialties, Akashic Records is her favorite modality to practice and teach. Using this modality, she explores deeper connections between people and the universe and the energies that flow within it. Accessing the knowledge and karmas from different past lives to heal and clear blockages in the current life, she unlocks a healthy and peaceful future. She provides insights on relationship problems, family disruptions, legal and financial concerns, behavioral patterns, health issues, etc. and a range of remedies for well-being across all areas of life.

She has successfully trained over 1000 national and international students in Akashic Records and has performed over a 1000 Akashic readings for her students and seekers. Even with an ever-increasing number of people approaching her, Arpita dutifully continues to personally conduct all her Akashic Records classes and readings. Known as a humble and generous practitioner, Arpita has also created two Courses downloaded from the wisdom of Akashic Records. Her special courses ‘The Love Frequency Workshop’ and ‘The Akashic Abundance Course’ have helped people in healing and manifestation practices, enabling their well-being in different aspects of life.

Today, she has successfully conducted 734 sessions, 425 workshops and 28 live events. She envisions her work reaching a wider global audience through the Golden Glory Awards 2023. Learning and teaching charges her soul and she wishes to guide people in recharging theirs.