Integrating AI-enabled systems into apps and software was a great way.

The last 500 years have been transformative with new technologies like modern machinery, nuclear warfare, smartphones, etc. However, the inception of AI is a huge leap forward. It significantly upgraded human operational performance and thereby saw rapid adoption. Additionally, the AI industry has completed a milestone of $241.80 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach $738.80 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 17.30%.

Integrating AI into existing legacy systems or the new software & services being developed has become essential. However, many AI development companies claim to understand the technology but don’t or are simply scamsters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gladly, MobileAppDaily has launched a well-researched list of AI companies to hire. Companies like Appinventiv, GlobalLogic, Xebia, etc., have an excellent track record and provide promising solutions for the market. Additionally, these companies' price range and expertise cater to initial startups, entrepreneurs, or upgrading legacy systems.

Check out the list of the top artificial intelligence companies that made it to MobileAppDaily’s Top 10 in 2024!

No time to delay AI adoption and transformation!

As your competitors get closer and closer to their goal, it is time to reinforce your offerings. Integrating AI-enabled systems into apps and software was a great way. However, with the rapid adoption rate of this technology, it has become a staple. This is considering the significant advantages that AI offers in the development of apps, software, and improving legacy systems:

Capability to automate routine tasks, streamline workflows, and improve overall operational efficiency.

Capability to process large volumes of data, both structured and unstructured.

Personalization of services

Reduction in OPEX (Operating Expense) by automating and optimizing processes

Overall enhancement in the degree of accuracy and consistency

Now, to tell you how far behind you are if you haven’t adopted AI for your systems, we have showcased some stats from Tech Report:

The global adoption rate of AI has increased to 35%, which is a four-point rise since 2021

Estimated increase of voice assistants closing the human population, i.e., 8 billion by 2023

Contribution of 15.7 trillion dollars to the economy by AI systems in the world GDP in 2023

Productivity increase by 40%

Integration of AI in 77% of devices in some shape or form

In terms of business adoption rate:

An estimated 77% of businesses are currently involved in using AI

Around 34% of the companies were using AI, while 39% were exploring the possibilities in 2021

35% of the companies were using AI, while 42% were exploring the applications in 2022

There isn’t a better way to say this, but AI has arrived, and it is bound to revolutionize how we interact with the world, shop online, perform operations, secure systems, and much more.

How do you find your ideal AI development partner?

The best way to figure out your ideal AI development partner is to understand your needs. Let me put a bolt to the thought. Each of the companies that are looking forward to AI integration will have their unique requirements. This encompasses several facets, such as expertise, price range, team size, overall credibility, etc.

Thankfully, the list of the best AI companies mentioned by MobileAppDaily has been fact-checked beforehand. The easiest way to find that ideal partner would be to check the provided list and see the above-mentioned factors.

The details of each company are mentioned in a concise and easy-to-read manner via graphical representation. Simply skimming through the content will help you get all the important information at a glance. This will make finding the ideal candidate easier and faster, and help create a list of possible AI development companies to interview.

About MobileAppDaily

MobileAppDaily is a B2B Research and reviews platform. It offers unbiased and in-depth reviews and a comprehensive list of top service providers to help businesses make the right decision. Using MobileAppDaily’s insights, multiple companies have increased their pace with the ever-evolving tech industries and simultaneously covered their road to success. Furthermore, MobileAppDaily facilitates B2B companies and software vendors to enhance user acquisition, expand market share, and elevate brand visibility.