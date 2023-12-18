Babies and Us Fertility IVF and ICSI Center leads in offering innovative fertility treatments - Raising Parenthood Hopes for Cancer Patients

Cancer treatments are life savers, but they come with their share of side effects, which are hair loss, hormonal imbalances and fertility issues.

Babies and Us Fertility IVF and ICSI Center

Taking forward a committed initiative, Babies & Us Fertility IVF & ICSI Center is one of the best IVF centers in Mumbai. It offers advanced and innovative fertility treatment to cancer patients.

Cancer patients can recover and realize their dreams of parenthood, provided they approach the right IVF experts to resolve their infertility issues at the right time. The team of IVF experts at Babies & Us Fertility IVF & ICSI Center offers advanced fertility solutions to cancer patients.

Cancer treatments are life savers, but they come with their share of side effects, which are hair loss, hormonal imbalances and fertility issues. But all is not lost for cancer patients who aspire to become parents. They can approach Babies & Us Fertility IVF & ICSI Center, Mumbai and understand the assisted reproductive treatments that can lead them to parenthood.

The fertility treatments available at Babies & Us Fertility IVF & ICSI Center, under the dynamic leadership of Dr. Hrishikesh Pai and Dr. Nandita Palshetkar, who are among the best gynecologists in Mumbai, are the latest and most advanced.

Fertility Preservation: Fertility preservation is a means to preserve the sperm, embryos or freezing eggs of cancer patients undergoing or likely to go through medical treatments. These procedures are performed before they proceed with their medical treatment and retain their chances of having a family.

In Vitro Fertilization (IVF): In vitro fertilization (IVF) is an established and reliable treatment option for helping couples conceive. The chances of fertilization of the egg and sperm in the laboratory environment before its implantation into the uterus raise hope in people who wish to proceed with parenthood.

Egg or Sperm Donation: Egg or sperm donation is a valuable opportunity for couples and individuals to realize their dreams of becoming parents. The choice of egg and sperm lies with the individuals, and they could choose from those available at the clinic or from family members and friends as per their wish.

The team at Babies & Us Fertility IVF & ICSI Center understands that cancer is a serious condition and its treatment is a challenging journey; hence, they extend their assistance in preserving their fertility.

They offer a tailor-made plan considering their medical history, cancer treatment protocol and their parenthood goals. They work with oncologists to ensure fertility preservation and successful cancer treatment.

Dr Hrishikesh Pai, a leading gynaecologist and fertility specialist at Babies & Us Fertility IVF & ICSI Center, states, ‘We are well aware that cancer patients undergo an immense great deal of mental and physical trauma experience during their treatment. We aim to empower them with suitable fertility options along with care and support throughout their treatment process.’

About Babies and Us Fertility IVF and ICSI Center

Synonymous with affordable and effective fertility treatments, Babies & Us Fertility IVF & ICSI Center is a reputed IVF center in Mumbai. It is known for its expertise in assisted reproductive techniques, especially IVF, along with fertility preservation methods.

The founders of this clinic are pioneers of IVF treatment in India and have over thirty years of experience in this field. They have innovated several IVF techniques and revolutionized fertility treatment options across India.

