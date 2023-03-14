Bandlik Healthcare Talent Exchange: The Tech-Driven Job Recruitment Platform For Healthcare Professionals

The size of the worldwide healthcare staffing market was estimated at USD 36.9 billion in 2022, and it is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 6.93% from 2023 to 2030.

Increased awareness of the advantages of temporary employment, employment-related incentives, and the accessibility of possibilities across the nation are some of the factors propelling market expansion. One of the main forces behind the present surge in healthcare jobs is technology. The requirement for a competent labour force to manage both the technical and non-technical components of these devices has increased as a result of developments in medical devices like medical informatics and telemedicine.

Owing to this, Dr Neetu Kumari Singh who has an experience of more than 14 years in the healthcare field introduced the world to a new kind of healthcare recruitment platform, Bandlik Healthcare Talent Exchange . The application aims at streamlining the recruitment process in the healthcare sector by reducing the rate of unemployment and fostering the development of devoted medical professionals in order to raise the standard of the healthcare sector.

With the aim to connect the right dots in the realm, Bandlik Healthcare Talent Exchange bridges the gap between medical science experts and recruiters. They ensure the connection of the right healthcare professionals with the right healthcare institution. Along the way, they hope to provide the nation and its people with lucrative jobs, the best benefits, and all-around excellent job support. Their long-term goal is to collaborate with medical corporations and offer greater career possibilities to Indians and people worldwide. They ultimately believe that what one does matters, and they may choose the kind of difference they desire to make in the medical field.

What makes Bandlik Healthcare Talent Exchange a unique and trustworthy platform is the experience its founder Dr Neetu Kumari Singh holds. She has played a significant role in the accomplishment of more than 100 prestigious national and international projects. Dr Neetu is recognised as the one who successfully helped the Labaid Group of Institutions in Dhaka, Bangladesh. She is a NABH Assessor and a Six Sigma (Black Belt) expert. Not only that, but Dr Neetu Kumari Singh has significantly improved the reputation of reputable healthcare organisations, which include major institutions like Ganga Hospital Coimbatore, MMM Hospital Chennai, and Health World Hospital Durgapur. She is also very passionate about doing a variety of things that encourage people to lead healthy lifestyles.