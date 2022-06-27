Best Film Director of India Vijaygiri Bava lays out aspiring ways to become a film director.

So many youngsters have stepped foot in the industry with the aim to tell stories that need to be told.

The kind of success and the amount of momentum a few industries and sectors around the world have attained, especially in the last decade, have spellbound people in ways more than one. Ever wondered what could have been the reasons that might have helped these industries gain exponential growth? Well, among a myriad of reasons, which of course involve the advent of technology, no one can deny how a few people, with their visionary ideas and consistent efforts, contribute heavily to the overall growth of their industries. It won’t be wrong to say that Vijaygiri Bava is one among them who has today taken the Gujarati film industry to greater success levels.

The one who directed films like Premji: Rise of a Warrior (2015), Montu Ni Bittu (2019), and 21mu Tiffin (2021) could make it big because of the incessant hard work and persistence he worked with. However, more and more youngsters are vying to make their mark in the industry that already overflows with talented beings like Vijaygiri Bava. Hence, he has come forward to lay out aspiring ways to become a film director in the industry.

He says that people need to first feel passionate about films. “When you fall in love with the process of filmmaking and feel the greatest emotions while watching films or following the works of the greats of the industry, you automatically feel the need to be a part of the film world,” says the Best Film Director of Gujarat . He further states that individuals need to watch more and more movies from different genres, emphasizing that the best lessons come from watching cinema with different genres that teach people how a film is made, the backdrop, the whole vibe of the characters, stories, plot, etc.

Another important aspect he says is bringing realism to the movies, which is done by observing real people in actual public places. Observation of people, what they do, or how they behave can also help aspiring directors develop characters for their films. To hone their skills further, budding talents can also start with directing short films first to gain more experience and also understand other technicalities of making a film.

Optimizing social media also goes a long way, says Vijaygiri Bava twitter.com/VijaygiriBava This helps people to put their work out there and create an organic audience for their films and projects.







