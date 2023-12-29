Beyond Diagnosis: A Story of Strength and Dr. Sandeep Nayak's Pioneering Cancer Care

Breast cancer treatment protocols include breast tumor removal surgeries, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, immunotherapy, targeted therapy and much more.

Dr. Sandeep Nayak

Dr. Sandeep Nayak, a leading oncologist in Bangalore, emphasizes the need for regular screenings and self-awareness to stay safe from cancer. Cancer can strike at any age, and there is a need to have faith and hope for recovery if detected.

Dr. Sandeep Nayak is an expert cancer surgeon who believes that early detection plays a vital role in recovery. He shares the story of a 29-year-old female patient who was diagnosed with breast cancer. He advises patients detected with cancer not to give up hope and faith. They should continue their activities despite the diagnosis. He has observed that many cancer patients have fought courageously and confidently.

He says, ‘I have witnessed miraculous recovery in cancer patients who have fought this disease with courage and faith. It is possible to recover and live normally when the patient is ready to have faith in an evidence-based treatment plan and full faith in the treating medical team.’

In this case, the patient, who is also a mother to young children, showed no initial symptoms, but the detection of the lump during a routine mammogram revealed it to be cancerous. She approached Dr. Sandeep Nayak for consultation and treatment and recovered from it.

Breast cancer treatment protocols include breast tumor removal surgeries, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, immunotherapy, targeted therapy and much more. Dr. Sandeep Nayak and his expert medical team offer a comprehensive treatment plan that includes counseling and dietary advice for the best possible recovery outcomes. Along with this, mental readiness and the determination to overcome cancer play an equally vital role in overcoming cancer.

Breast Cancer Journey: A Testimonial of Hope and Resilience

Dr. Sandeep Nayak is considered one of the best oncologists in Bangalore and an expert in minimally invasive breast surgery (MIBS), which is less traumatic and encourages rapid recovery. He is well known for his expertise in lumpectomy and mastectomy. He also performs breast conservation surgery with oncoplastic surgery that focuses on aesthetically reshaping the breast. Other breast surgeries include skin-sparing surgery and mastectomy, which focus on the aesthetic quotient of the breasts after removing the breast tumor and the affected tissues.

He is the only cancer surgeon who offers TARGIT- IORT for breast cancer in India. TARGIT IORT is a radiation therapy that is administered during surgery which takes about 30 min, instead of 30-40 days when given after surgery in conventional manor. It is a preferred breast cancer treatment worldwide for elderly patients with low-risk breast cancer.

Available in Bangalore, Dr. Sandeep Nayak has over 15 years of experience as a surgical oncologist.

His medical team comprises experts who devise a comprehensive and multidisciplinary plan to treat cancer. He is committed to improving surgical procedures which can deliver better outcomes with minimal trauma to the patients. He aspires to improve their survival rate and help them live healthy and happy lives.

Early detection, self-awareness, regular check-ups and medical consultations are essential to stay away from cancer. Dr Nayak emphasizes the importance of mental readiness and courage to overcome the war against cancer. He encourages cancer patients to adopt a positive approach.

For further details, Contact Dr Sandeep Nayak –

BANGALORE

MACS Clinic, No.96/A /9/1, 42nd cross,

3rd Main, 8th BIock, Jayanagar Bengaluru,

Karnataka - 560 070

Email: support@macsclinic.com

Phone: +91 9482202240, +91 8762020240