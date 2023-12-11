BN Group celebrated 10th Foundation Day with important announcements and award distribution

Chairperson of BN wellfare foundation Ashima Aggarwal announced the annual girl child scholarship to help needy girl students to get quality education.

New Delhi. BN Group celebrated its 10th Foundation Day at Yasho bhumi, Dwarka, Delhi. This grand celebration witnessed Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Parshottam Rupala along with other respectable guests . BN Group Chairman Ajay Kumar Agarwal, MD Anubhav Agarwal and many other important dignitaries were also present on this occasion. A new BN Group logo was also unveiled along with corporate AV, and new products. During the event awards were also presented and many important announcements were also made. BN Group is a dynamic conglomerate with diversified interests in FMCG, Edible Oil, Real Estate, Timber, and Specialty Chemicals. With a legacy spanning a century, the group is committed to building a self-reliant nation through sustainable practices and innovative solutions.

Presenting his views Anubhav Agarwal, Managing Director and CEO, BN group said, " As we celebrate a decade of achievements, our commitment to thrive more and staying ahead of the curve has become more intense. Our vision for the future is grounded in sustainability, innovation, and the profound responsibility of contributing to the growth of our nation." He also expressed his token of thanks towards all internal and external stakeholders.

Parshottam Rupala also lauded BN Group’s contribution to India’s edible oil sector and said, “ BN Group is playing a vital role in bridging the gap by promoting sustainable business practices and investing in cutting-edge technologies.”

Chairman of group Ajay Aggarwal gave a brief about the CSR activities of the company. He told about the plantation drive for planting fifty thousand trees in a year and have already planted one thousand plants in Agra, Noida and Greater Noida.

Chairperson of BN wellfare foundation Ashima Aggarwal announced the annual girl child scholarship to help needy girl students to get quality education.

Famous singer Guru Randhava also captivated the audience with his wonderful performance.