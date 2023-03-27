CecureUs Announces Winners for the Secure and Inclusive Workplace Awards 2023

CecureUs is pleased to announce the winners for the Secure and Inclusive Workplace Awards ‘23, which were held on 23 March, 2023.

This year, the awards ceremony featured 160+ nominations from corporate businesses with a minimum of 200 employees.

Out of those, 45 finalists competed in three categories: Safe Workplace Award, Inclusive Workplace Award, and Wellness @ Workplace Award.

The awards recognize organizations that have made tangible efforts to create a culture of diversity, inclusion, and acceptance of individual employee needs, especially around mental health & wellness.

The winners were selected through a rigorous 4-step process, which included an initial assessment, screening and documentation review, and deep dive interviews. Scores from each stage were compiled to determine the winners.

The winners were handpicked by eminent individuals from different walks of life, comprising lawyers, activists, social entrepreneurs, HR experts, and government officials. The chief guest for the awards ceremony was Ms Madhavi Latha, National Para Swimming Champion and AVP - Standard Chartered Bank, who congratulated the winners and encouraged all organizations to create am inclusive workplace environment for people with disabilities.

The awards ceremony was broadcast live on March 23, 2023.

The winners of the Secure and Inclusive Workplace Awards 2023 are:

Safe Workplace Award:

Chargeback Gurus Fintech Private limited

Cigniti Technologies

Ducen IT Private Limited

Grupo Antolin India Private Limited

Movate Technologies Private Limited

OEConnection India Services Private Limited

QMetry India Private Limited

Inclusive Workplace Award:

Dorling Kindersley Publishing Private Limited

ESAB India Limited

Peak AI

RRD

Wipro - iCORE

Wellness @ Workplace Award:

Dorling Kindersley Publishing Private Limited

ESAB India Limited

G4S Corporate Services India Private Limited

Microexcel, a New Era Technology Company

NIIT Limited

Qmetry India Private Limited

Saviynt India Private limited

TVS Mobility Private Limited

Exemplary Award – given to organizations who excelled in all three award categories.

Genesys Telecom Labs Private Limited

IDP Education India Private Limited

" This Awards event is a testament to our commitment to recognize organizations for the work that they do and motivate them to raise the bar in this important space of safety, inclusiveness, and mental wellness. It is also a way to showcase the best practices that the winners have followed and set the benchmark to other organizations," said Ms. Viji Hari, the Founder & CEO of CecureUs. "

Ms. Madhavi Latha in her speech said that, “Recognizing and rewarding the companies that prioritize diversity and inclusion send a powerful message. Inclusive workplaces are not only desirable but also essential for the success of any organization.” She appreciated CecureUs for taking a lead towards encouraging organizations to create an inclusive work culture.

We congratulate all the winners and finalists for their outstanding contributions towards building a secure and inclusive workplace culture.

CecureUs is excited to announce that the Secure and Inclusive Workplace Awards will be back next year. We encourage businesses to start gearing up for next year's awards. Don't miss the opportunity to showcase your organization's efforts towards creating a safe and inclusive workplace.

CecureUs is a leading organization dedicated to promoting and recognizing excellence. The Secure and Inclusive Workplace Awards ‘23 is just one of the many ways we support and celebrate those who are making a difference in the corporate workplace.