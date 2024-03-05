Breaking News
Goregaon couple case: Complainant firm has driver and retirees as its directors
Mumbai: BMC’s eco-friendly Ganesh initiative faces sculptor stand-off
Mumbai: Pod taxi feeder routes to connect BKC-Kurla area
Mumbai: Newly recruited constable, 27, dies after sticking head outside train door
Mumbai: Cops let man who killed 12-year-old boy escape
shot-button
Banner Banner
Home > Brand Media News > Courtroom Win Land Windfall and Soaring Stock Decoding Tirth Plastics Meteoric Rise
<< Back to Elections 2024

Courtroom Win, Land Windfall, and Soaring Stock: Decoding Tirth Plastic's Meteoric Rise

Updated on: 05 March,2024 01:34 PM IST  |  MUMBAI
BrandMedia | brandmedia@mid-day.com

Top

Tirth Plastic Limited (TPL) has become the talk of the town in the Indian stock market over the past year.

Courtroom Win, Land Windfall, and Soaring Stock: Decoding Tirth Plastic's Meteoric Rise

Tirth Plastic Limited (TPL)

Tirth Plastic: From Penny Stock to Market Marvel - Can the Rally Continue?


Tirth Plastic Limited (TPL) has become the talk of the town in the Indian stock market over the past year. The reason? A staggering return of over 16,000%! Yes, you read that right. From a starting price of 30 paise, the stock is currently hovering around Rs. 50. But can this meteoric rise be sustained, or is it just a temporary blip? Let's delve deeper into this fascinating story.


A Whirlwind of Growth:


Imagine investing just Rs. 1 lakh in Tirth Plastic at the beginning of last year. Today, you would be a proud owner of a crore-rupee portfolio. This phenomenal growth has not only made the existing shareholders wealthy, but it has also captured the attention of the entire investment community.

Experts' Take on the Future:

Several stock market experts are optimistic about the future of Tirth Plastic. They predict the stock to reach anywhere between Rs. 8,000 and Rs. 10,000 in the next 2-3 years. Some even go as far as saying that the stock could touch Rs. 200-250 within the next 3 months.

Factors Behind the Surge:

Several factors are believed to be contributing to this exceptional growth:

Delisting and Relisting: TPL was delisted from the stock market for several years. It re-listed in April 2023, but due to regulations, the initial price was set at a low 30 paise.

Land Acquisition Through Court Win: In 2017, the company emerged victorious in a significant court case, granting them ownership of approximately 25 acres of land near Bangalore. The current estimated value of this land is a staggering Rs. 3,000 crore.

Market Cap vs. Land Value Discrepancy: Even at its current price of Rs. 50, the company's total market capitalization is only Rs. 22 crore. However, the land alone is valued at Rs. 3,000 crore. This discrepancy suggests potential for further growth based on the underlying asset value.

Debt-Free Company and Future Investments: TPL is currently debt-free, and the promoters are planning to infuse Rs. 1,000 crore through a preferential issue soon, which will increase their stake to 75%.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Brand Media
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK