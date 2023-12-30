Dr. Garvit Chitkara is accredited with the Prestigious European Breast Surgical Oncology Certification (BRESO) – A benchmark in breast surgery specialization

Dr Garvit Chitkara has been prolific in generating awareness of breast cancer and advocates early detection and treatment of the same.

Dr. Garvit Chitkara

In a significant achievement, Dr Garvit Chitkara, a leading breast cancer surgeon in Mumbai, has been accredited by the European Breast Surgical Oncology Certification (BRESO).

Dr. Garvit Chitkara is a Senior Consultant in Breast Surgical Oncology and Oncoplasty at Nanavati Max Institute of Cancer Care in Nanavati Max Super Specialty Hospital, Mumbai. He is among the most distinguished oncologists with over 15 years of medical expertise.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thrilled yet humbled at receiving the accreditation, Dr Garvit Chitkara states, ‘I am extremely elated to receive the BRESO accreditation, which relates to the highest standard of breast surgical oncology available across Europe.’

BRESO represents societies and organisations associated with breast surgery specialisation and accreditation for raising and harmonising the standards and quality of breast surgical oncology in Europe. This certification is bestowed by prominent organisations such as the European Society of Surgical Oncology (#ESSO), European Breast Cancer Coalition (#EUBREAST), European Society of Breast Cancer Specialists (#EUSOMA), GRETA, and UEMS, bestow the BRESO certification to highly talented breast cancer surgeons who have set a hallmark of excellence in breast surgery specialization.

Every accredited member of BRESO strives to elevate breast surgical oncology within a multidisciplinary setting, enabling breast cancer patients to receive the best treatment and care, irrespective of their country of residence.

A man with a mission, Dr. Garvit Chitkara is dedicated to offering his breast cancer patients evidence-based personalised care. Across his 15 years of professional journey, he has acquired immense experience in breast oncoplastic surgeries. He is considered among the best breast cancer doctors in Mumbai, India and he relates to their agony and pain concerning their disease and the likelihood of losing their breast/s during the course of treatment.

He is very well on par with the advancing medical and surgical procedures in treating breast cancer. His surgical excellence includes oncoplastic breast cancer surgery, especially partial breast reconstruction, axillary lymph node dissection, vacuum-assisted breast biopsy, and various breast cancer surgeries. He focuses on comprehensive treatment plans that are likely to deliver better recovery outcomes while minimising their trauma in every possible way.

Dr Garvit Chitkara has been prolific in generating awareness of breast cancer and advocates early detection and treatment of the same. He has organised numerous breast cancer awareness camps in India. With multiple publications and research papers in his name, Dr Garvit is an accomplished academician. He has received his medical training at the Tata Memorial Hospital. He has also taught and trained many medical students.

He is stating his views on the increasing incidence of breast cancer with emphasis on regular screening, living healthily, and staying aware of breast cancer and its symptoms. He advocates staying alert and opting for regular medical check-ups to ensure people remain in good health. It is always advisable to prevent rather than suffer from cancer, a dreaded disease.

With the BRESO accreditation, Dr. Garvit Chitkara hopes to serve as many breast cancer patients as possible and allow them to recover and live as normally as possible. He aspires to keep up with the pace of medical advancements in breast cancer treatments in the interests of his patients.

Contact Dr. Garvit Chitkara

Nanavati Max Institute of Cancer Care,

Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital,

Vile Parle West,

Mumbai, Maharashtra 400056

Phone Number: +91-91673 28325