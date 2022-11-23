Dubai Visa from India Process - Complete step-by-step guide

Planning a trip to the city of humongous buildings, exotic shopping and exquisite sceneries to wherever eyes can see? We are here to make your journey simple and easy.

The entire process of acquiring a Dubai Visa from India requires an individual to carry a passport (which generally takes a month), post which you can be ready to enter the process of visa acquisition.

Getting a Dubai Visa for Indian tourists is a very simple and convenient process and the processing time for a Dubai visa for Indians is approximately 3-5 days. It is one of the easiest ways of getting a visa made for any destination abroad. The first step is to identify which type of visa you wish to procure short duration visas include 48 hours or 96 hours visas and for longer duration you can opt for 30 or 90 days of visa, these are further divided on the basis of reason that is tourism or employment etc.

Dubai Visa online is a very smooth process specially for the Indians as it saves a lot of time and money. Once you book your requirement for a visa, depending upon your days and purpose of travel, the documents listed below are submitted and the process is initiated online, all from the click of a few buttons.

1. First and last page copy of your passport

2. Passport size photo

3. Visa application form

Once all your documents are submitted and verified, you are already almost at your destination. This is one of the reasons why Dubai Visa is an easily and hassle-free gettable visa.

The best part is the range of offers that a tour to Dubai offers to the Indian visitors. Below are some of the best prices to get your e-visa for Dubai, you can select one of the packages below, depending upon the reason for your stay and days of stay.

30 Days Tourist E-Dubai Tourism + Insurance (Covid) - 430 AED

30 Days Tourist E-Dubai Tourism (Express) + Insurance (Covid) - 630 AED

60 Days Tourist E-Dubai Tourism + Insurance (Covid) - 1640 AED

30 Days Multiple Entry Tourist E-Dubai Tourism + Insurance (Covid) - 1820 AED

60 Days Job Seeker E-Dubai Tourism + Insurance (Covid) - 3200 AED

So many offers at such a reasonable range of prices. Isn’t it amazing?

The total visa cost is inclusive of the total consulate fees, Covid medical insurances and all types of service charges and taxes. All you need to do is apply Dubai visa. That means once you book your Dubai Visa with us, you just have to sit back and wait for your visa while we get it for you in no time. For more information, please feel free to visit the official website and plan your vacation today.