Eatopia’s packaged foods are made with natural ingredients & backed by a customer-centric approach

Recently, Times of India reported that over 85% of all packaged foods in India include artificial additives, which are chemicals intended to improve and enhance the taste, appearance, and shelf life of the foods.

These chemicals hidden behind unpronounceable names and cryptic numbers are linked to cancer, diabetes, heart disease, obesity, and even ADHD. Utilising this opportunity, many brands have popped up with the motto of promoting and delivering natural and healthy food. However, there was a major drawback with many of these firms failing to deliver palatable foods; thereby causing traction from gaining mass acceptance. People really wanted to stock up on healthy food and snacks but didn't find them appealing to their taste buds. And for a period, "healthy snack" became synonymous with bad taste. If you're willing to buy sugar free, or a natural snack, you better be ready to encounter its bland taste. This scenario, therefore, calls for a competent firm capable enough to bridge the demand for natural and healthy foods while meeting the needs of the taste buds.

With a deep understanding of food science and a customer-centric approach, McGill Foods' Eatopia is one brand that fills this void with absolute competency and ease. According to the CEO & Director of McGill Foods - Jacob George, “Eatopia has prioritized consumer’s insights and has taken care to fit products into a consumer’s day-to-day lifestyle. Understanding food science, leveraging the market, deep level penetration of food science &technology, exploring opportunities within food science, connecting with the consumers, trying to be a part of their lifestyle has helped Eatopia stay on par with the standards set by the industry.”

Since its inception, Eatopia has strived to deliver healthy products that are developed using ingredients from natural sources. “Eatopia has been established with an aim to be a superhub for all health needs. The brand aims to become an integral part of a consumer’s healthy lifestyle. Eatopia’s objective is to positively impact lives through clean-green food made with all-natural ingredients with zero chemical additives.,” mentions Sachin Eapen, Co-Director, McGill foods.

Today, the range of products offered by Eatopia like Honey, Nut pops, Honey Jams, Jowar Puffs are uniquely created using only natural ingredients such as Flowers, Seeds & Nuts, Fruits & Berries, Millets, and more. Like Eatopia’s unique nectar honey which comes in a variety of different flavors and is typed as monofloral, or multi-floral honey. Monofloral honey has the distinct taste of a single flower where the hive is placed on a field of a particular flower. The firm also offers ranges of honey like- Tulsi flower honey, Karanj flower honey, and Litchi Honey. One of Eatopia's crown jewels is Nut Pops, a snack made entirely out of a combination of the healthiest nuts and seeds you can find rolled with honey into a protein rich energy ball. Additionally, Eatopia’s Healthy Jam is India's only Honey Jam produced with real fruits and pure honey. Furthermore, Eatopia's craving friendly crunchy Jowar Puffs are guilt-free and healthy. These melt in the mouth puffsare roasted and never fried and contain 70% less fat than other fried snacks.

Customer-centric approach

Eatopia’s key expertise lies in the firm’s ability to align itself with the changing demand and suggestions of the clients. It is customary for Eatopiato directly interact with clients and get their insights and suggestions. “You can see every ingredient on Eatopia's product labels and peek behind the curtain finding no hidden ingredients. Transparency is Eatopia's prime goal, and we aim to please our customers by giving exactly what they need - Sugar-free products with all-natural ingredients that contain zero color, preservatives, flavour or additives,” adds Abraham Thomas, Chairman of McGill Foods.

Currently, the company operates in the (D2C) online market pan India as well as the offline market of Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, and Delhi. In the future, McGill Foods plans to reach out to more online marketplaces & offline stores and create a brand identity that is synonymous with healthy delicious products.