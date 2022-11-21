×
Breaking News
Mumbai: Now, eastern suburbs stare at bridge mess!
Mehrauli murder case: Aftab used nail, hammer to break Walkar’s joints
Mumbai: Kandivli hospital to become major learning hub
Bengali actor Aindrila Sharma loses battle to brain stroke, dies at 24
Maharashtra reports 78 new Covid-19 cases, active tally now 811
5 killed, 18 injured in shooting at gay nightclub in Colorado
Home > Brand Media News > Eco India on Epic Channel A show that must be on the watchlist of every Indian

"Eco India” on Epic Channel: A show that must be on the watchlist of every Indian.

Updated on: 21 November,2022 02:58 PM IST  |  Mumbai
BrandMedia |

Top


After three successful seasons of ‘ECO India’, the fourth season premiered its first episode on 5th of November on EPIC channel, an infotainment channel of IN10 Media Network.


At a time, when the repercussions of climate change are affecting the daily human life, it is imperative to build awareness and address the concerns in public discourse. While the previous three seasons of EPIC Channel’s ‘Eco India’ have been extremely successful amongst the television viewers, the new season explores the ecological challenges faced by India and the sustainable measures we can adopt to tackle them.

Watch Promo:




Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
Brand Media

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK