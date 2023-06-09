Edumilestones Awarded for Contribution as Pioneers in Career Counselling Technology at Asian Education Awards 2023

The Asia Education Awards is one of the most prestigious events in the education industry, recognizing excellence and innovation in various categories, including edtech, leadership, teaching, and research.

Edumilestones, a leading career-tech company, has been recognized for its outstanding contribution to the education industry at the Asia Education Awards 2023. The company was honoured with the award for "Contribution as Pioneers in Career Counselling Technology" at the ceremony held on 30th April 2023 at Taj Vivanta, New Delhi. This award was well received by Mr. Ankit Agrawal, who is the Co-Founder and Technology Director at Edumilestones.

Mr. Ankit Agrawal, the founder and CEO of Edumilestones, expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the organizers of the Asia Education Awards for recognizing Edumilestones' efforts in the field of education industry. He also thanked the entire team of Edumilestones for their dedication and hard work, which has made this achievement possible. "This award is a testament to our commitment to providing innovative and effective solutions to the challenges faced by career counsellors in today's rapidly changing world," said Mr. Agrawal.

Edumilestones has been at the forefront of career counselling technology, providing cutting-edge solutions to help students make informed decisions about their future. The company's flagship product, the Comprehensive Career Planning Assessment is used by 4200+ career counsellors across 27+ countries. It is an AI-powered platform that offers detailed and comprehensive career guidance and counselling to students based on 5-dimensions i.e their interests, personality, skills, learning style and career motivators.

The platform uses advanced algorithms and machine learning techniques to analyse vast amounts of data on career paths, job markets, and skills requirements to provide students with accurate and up-to-date information about various career options. The system also offers tools for college search in India and Abroad, scholarship search, Free Virtual Internships and hosts one of the largest libraries of information on 150+ career paths making it a comprehensive career planning tool for students and working professionals.

"We are proud to be pioneers in the field of career counselling technology, and we believe that our solutions can make a real difference in the service quality of career counsellors," said Mr. Agrawal. "Our goal is to empower students with the knowledge and skills they need to succeed in today's competitive world."

The award for Contribution as Pioneers in Career Counselling Technology highlights the importance of personalized career guidance and the role that technology can play in providing it. The award has encouraged Edumilestones to continue its efforts to provide innovative solutions in the education sector and expand its reach across the globe. The company's win at the Asia Education Awards 2023 is a testament to its vision, leadership, and dedication to excellence in education technology.