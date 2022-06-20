'Energy is real. The experience I give is priceless!' Devin J. Ricks' Latest Film Is A Cinematic Sensation

American film director Devin J. Ricks says his latest film, Love Cycle: Situations PT. I has been sitting in his mental almanac, waiting to be made, since/during his 7 year hiatus from directing. Since the film's initial release (in 2021), the film has been broadcasted in AMC theatre’s across the east coast and has quickly become an Indy Film breakthrough sensation.

The plot line is a personal story of his life intertwined with personal stories of people he knows as the story follows three unique and delicate love affairs. The story follows a series of betrayal, chaos, loss and turbulent love lives. As the three main characters struggle to find balance in their situations, certain wake up calls force them to make life changing decisions that could either free them of their despair or keep them trapped in their situation forever.

“My inspiration for the movie was to collectively put stories together that have the overall purpose to make people think & be entertained.” Ricks says. “We’ve all been through “situations” in life so I thought what a better way to reach people by mixing several situations together & tying them together with drama, humor, & suspense/thrills.”

Being on set, Devin says people naturally work with him for the production experience because outside of his art, his work environments create special spaces & leave everyone excited about the next projects. “Energy is real. The experience I give is priceless. I believe those two elements are important where people love the art while also wanting to help create it with you. It’s a beautiful thing,” he humbly states.

Ricks, grew up in Baltimore and attended Morgan State University where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Broadcasting and Integrated Media/Video Production. From a young age, Ricks has always been involved in the media and entertainment industry. Early on in his career, he established the media company Dev TV!. This led him to doing media coverage for BET, VH1 and other projects with some of Americas most popular broadcast platforms and networks.

When asked about Love Cycle: Situations PT. 2, Ricks tells us he is in the writing stages for the next film. “My mental preparation for Situations PT. II is an interesting time. Developing what happens next with characters from a previous chapter/project is always fun yet intimidating. I just want to make sure I’m moving their story in the right direction.”

You can watch the official trailer for Love Cycle: Situations PT. I here: https://devtvofficial.vhx.tv/