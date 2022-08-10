Experience that shaped Master Aryen Suresh Kute’s Entrepreneurial Journey

Master Aryen Suresh Kute is a child prodigy who has been blessed with the insight and vision of a true entrepreneur from an early age.

Founder and CMD Master Aryen Suresh Kute, OAO India

He has embarked on and implemented an idea that is not a common school-going ten-year-old can think of. Today, the young entrepreneur is a role model for many young individuals, demonstrating how to balance school, extracurricular activities, and business success.

Master Aryen Suresh Kute started his entrepreneurial journey due to his curiosity. It all began when he was playing games on his smartphone to beat boredom. While playing, the young and dynamic individual wondered how these games work? What is Game Development? His curiosity and interest in understanding the interfaces and experiences of gaming led him to the enlightening idea of starting a company in the field of Game and Web Development. And that is how OAO INDIA came into existence.

When the young entrepreneur proposed his thoughts of starting a company— his parents, Mr. Suresh D. Kute (Chief Managing Director - The Kute Group) and Mrs. Archana Suresh Kute (Managing Director-The Kute Group)— influenced by his vision and ideas, decided to support him in this venture. Then, he decided to focus on making unique games that would be liked and played by all age groups and, at the same time, developing digital business solutions for businesses.

In the beginning phase, Master Aryen Suresh Kute faced many challenges, including what type of game genre his team should work on. What tools and technologies are needed for implementation? What to do to attract the best talents from the gaming industry? Yet, he never backed down in the face of challenges and continued to move forward. His vision, intellectual capabilities, determination, and passion drove him to overcome them.

As a result, in a short period of time, OAO INDIA has achieved feats and released four different genres of games worldwide. Users can also find our games on multiple online app stores of prominent brands such as Samsung, Oppo, Vivo, Micromax, Google, and Apple.

Master Aryen Suresh Kute always had a keen eye for opportunity, which opened doors to new achievements and enviable milestones. The dynamic young entrepreneur is the recipient of many prestigious awards: Youth Icon in the Gaming and Web Development 2022, Yuva Sanman 2022, Most Innovative Younger Entrepreneur Award 2021, Globoil Youngest Achiever Award 2021, to name a few. In addition to prominent newspapers and television news channels, prestigious magazines such as Forbes India have recognized his achievements as well.

About OAO INDIA

OAO INDIA is an innovative IT company operating under ‘The Kute Group.’ Under the guidance and wise leadership of Founder and CMD Master Aryen Suresh Kute, we specialize in developing entertaining and intriguing games that are played and enjoyed by all age groups across the globe. We ensure that you will never fall short of fun with our games!

In 2019, we started developing games, and so far, we have developed and released four games in different genres: Krishna Makhan Masti (Puzzle Bubble Shooting Game), Indian Food Baash (Match-3 Food Puzzle Game), Rise of Warr (Strategic Card Game) and WarZone (Action-Packed Soldier Game).

In addition, we are all set to launch our newest game, SCHOOL TIME, an endless runner game, and are currently working on big projects: multiplayer games, which are totally different from the previous games released globally by us.

Currently, 100–120 employees are working at OAO INDIA, and Master Aryen Suresh Kute plans to increase this number by the end of this year. Through OAO INDIA, the dynamic young entrepreneur wants to contribute to the growth and development of the Indian gaming industry.

He has observed that the Indian gaming industry has the potential to completely transform the way it operates today, revolutionizing the overall experience of games. Thus, Master Aryen Suresh Kute believes that players will enjoy even more realistic, vivid, and engaging experiences in the future.

To download games, click here: https://play.google.com/store/apps/dev?id=6101158665618107443&hl=en_IN&gl=US